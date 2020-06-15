Members of City Council will be paid $4,000 more a year than their counterparts on the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners if next year's city budget includes approved raises for the city's elected leaders.
The eight members of City Council already earn $1,072 more a year than six of the seven members of the Board of Commissioners. While councilors earn $689 a month, commissioners earn $600 a month. That works out to $8,272 annually for councilors and $7,200 a year for commissioners. The Board of Commissioners' chairman earns $8,400 a year.
But the gap between councilor and commissioner salaries will grow by more than $3,000 on July 1 if the city's budget includes the $250-a-month raises that four councilors and Mayor Bettie Parker approved last week.
If the raises go into effect, councilor salaries will rise to $11,272 a year — a 36-percent increase. The mayor’s salary will jump from $9,656 to $12,656 a year, which is a 31-percent increase. The mayor pro tem’s salary would go from $8,966 to $11,966 annually. Councilor Johnnie Walton currently serves as mayor pro tem.
While councilors will be paid more, county commissioners have a better attendance record.
The Board of Commissioners has met 13 times this year with just two recorded absences. City Council has met a total of 23 times and there have been 34 combined absences.
Asked about that attendance discrepancy on Monday, 4th Ward Councilor Darius Horton, who voted for the raises, said council deserves to be paid more because there is more to the job than just attending meetings.
“It’s a lifestyle,” Horton said. “Every time I turn around, I am getting phone calls (from constituents). I get them in the middle of the night. I love what I do but I feel that we are underpaid. That is why I support the raise. Even if it fails, I will continue to advocate for it.”
Pasquotank commissioners last received a pay increase 15 years ago when their pay was bumped from $450 a month to $600 monthly. The chairman’s pay increased from $550 a month to $700 monthly that year.
Five county commissioners have perfect attendance records while only Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker and Councilor Jeannie Young have attended every council meeting this year.
City Council has met 10 times in regular session, six times in work sessions and four times as the Finance Committee. It's also held two budget workshop sessions and one planning retreat.
Councilor Gabriel Adkins has missed nine of those meetings while Horton has missed seven, according to records provided by the city.
Councilor Kem Spence has missed six meetings while councilors Walton and Michael Brooks have missed four meetings each. Councilor Chris Ruffieux has been absent three times while Councilor Billy Caudle has missed one meeting.
Horton, a funeral director, said most of his absences are related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“As a funeral director, I have buried people that had COVID and I have been around their families,” Horton said. “I just thought it was in my best interest and in the best interest of council that I not come to some of those meetings. I even said in one of the (council) meetings that I don’t know what I have and that I wasn’t going to be around people. That was the main reason why I missed several meetings.”
Twelve of the 34 absences recorded by the council this year have been at the four Finance Committee meetings.
At their annual planning retreat, City Council discussed possibly reorganizing the Finance Committee, which is comprised of the entire council and mayor, or holding the meeting later than its current 5:30 p.m. start time. But no action has been taken on the issue.
Horton and Adkins both said at the planning retreat that if Finance Committee meetings were held at a later time they would have fewer work conflicts.
Horton also questioned why the Finance Committee was comprised of the entire council when the whole council must again vote on the same issues at regular meetings.
“All the Finance Committee does is recommend to the full council,” Horton said. “I shared that with them, but they decided not to take any action on it. We both agreed with that (time change), but they didn’t want to change the time. But I always stay abreast with everything that is going on.”