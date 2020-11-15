City Council voted Monday night to use its unused travel funds to help Elizabeth City residents suffering from the economic impact of COVID-19.
Council unanimously approved giving the Albemarle Area United Way’s Community Care Collaborative program a $10,000 grant to be used to assist city residents with utility and housing payments.
The money will initially come from the city’s unassigned general fund balance since council can’t adjust its pay or benefits during the fiscal year. But the general fund will be reimbursed from anticipated savings from travel money allocated to each councilor and the mayor. That travel allocation has largely gone unused because of the pandemic.
“It is anticipated that the travel savings will ultimately offset the cost of this grant,” said Interim City Manager Eddie Buffaloe.
Council is awarding the grant to the United Way because the organization’s CCC program already has a set of protocols in place to award money to people in need.
“The CCC, now in its second year, provides short-term assistance to help local residents through unexpected expenses such as vehicle repairs and limited utility, housing payment assistance,” Buffaloe said. “The program has also seen a significant increase in requests for assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
More economic assistance may also be on the way in the coming weeks as the city and the county have applied for up to $765,000 in grant money from the N.C. Department of Commerce.
to help low-to-moderate income populations negatively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
City Grants Administrator Jon Hawley hand-delivered the application to the N.C. Department of Commerce in Raleigh on Nov. 3.
If the grant is awarded, the CCC would also administer the program and city and county low-to-moderate income residents would be eligible for assistance.
If the full grant is awarded, officials hope to help around 400 households in the county with up to $1,800 in assistance. A small part of any grant award will also have to go towards United administrative expenses associated with distributing the money.
“They are going to put in a lot of hours managing this,” Hawley said.
Gov. Roy Cooper set aside $27.5 million in federal COVID-19 money the state received to set up a Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus program.
The grant application process has closed and Hawley said the city and county should know soon if their request is granted.