...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt,
becoming northwest tonight. Rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Elizabeth City's public utilities director urged City Council Monday night to explore issuing debt to pay for needed upgrades to the city’s water and sewer infrastructure, describing water and sewer system problems as "fires" that need constant attention.
The city was told more than two years ago by an outside utility consulting firm that around $37 million in water and sewer system fixes are needed.
Public Works Director Dwan Bell used a fires metaphor to describe the problems Monday, telling City Council that the utilities department is currently dealing with another collapsed sewer line.
“I really think we need to look at a bond, we need to be rated,” Bell said. “The more we put this off the more we are just kicking the can down the road. We have so many fires it is really hard to task them one at a time. Staff is doing its best to maintain them.”
First Ward Councilor Johnson Biggs said council needs to explore the idea of raising water and sewer rates to fix the problems Bell was describing. He said that additional revenue could be used to pay off bond debt over a 10- to 15-year period and allow the city to get back on track with the system-fixing plan submitted by Charlotte-based utility consulting firm Raftelis.
“We look at how much new revenue that generates and then when take that and look into how much debt we can incur and what’s the annual debt service on that newly acquired debt,” Biggs said. “How much debt can we get for the rate increases and do we even go out and borrow that money?”
Biggs said if the city issued debt to complete more needed projects over a shorter time period, that would allow citizens to see what they are getting from higher rates.
“We can say the manager, public utilities director came with a plan in order to fix it and it is going to cost X,” Biggs said. “We are raising it (rates) incrementally but we are offsetting that increase by improving services. I think people will feel better if they know where that money is going.”
Biggs also said he feels the state’s Local Government Commission would approve the city issuing debt if it has sufficient revenue from a rate hike to pay off the bond.
The city has been on the LGC’s unit assistance list since Sept. 15, 2021 because of now two late fiscal audits. The LGC, which is overseen by the state Treasurer's Office, could look long and hard at approving the city taking on additional debt.
“I think the state would look favorably upon us making that request if we had an offsetting revenue stream and we were improving public infrastructure,” Biggs said.
City Council increased sewer rates by 25% and water rates by a separate 2% in the 2020-21 fiscal year following a study by Raftelis.
The Raftelis study presented to City Council in May 2020 had a 10-year plan for water and sewer hikes. But that plan called for a 50% sewer hike in 2020-21 with more modest hikes in future years at around 2-3% to fund the needed improvements.
Since the city cut the proposed 50% sewer rate hike in half in July 2020 the city will need to make up the difference at some point, in addition to the more modest increases.
City Council was supposed to hold a discussion of raising water and sewer rates Monday to pay for improvements. But that was tabled because the city is waiting on new recommended rate hike numbers from Raftelis since the city deviated from the firm’s original recommendation.
“They have to do some adjustments to come back with that number,” Mayor Kirk Rivers said.
Bell said the city is basically depending on grants just to “sustain” the sewer system.
“As a city, we are like super grant heavy,” Bell said. “Grants should be in addition to how we budget.”
The city also has $5.7 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act that City Council has discussed using for infrastructure improvements. It also received a separate $3.6 million allocation from the state for a sewer rehabilitation project at the Grace Drive pump station.
The city is currently in the process of applying for permits for the project and construction is expected to start next fall.