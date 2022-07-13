City Council began taking a knife to Elizabeth City’s budget Monday night.
Council first unanimously voted to close the city’s satellite utilities customer service office at Towne Pointe Square on South Griffin Street at the end of August.
Then in another cost-saving measure, council unanimously voted to end its agreement with a third-party answering service the city currently uses to answer calls when staff can’t.
The two moves could save the city up to $37,800 annually.
The two employees at the Griffin Street office will be moved to the main customer service office at City Hall.
The city will save $23,400 a year by ending its agreement with the answering service TASCO. The city pays $14,400 a year to lease the Griffin Street customer service office but it has a lease agreement with LFM Properties through June 2023.
City Attorney William Morgan said the city will try and “negotiate” an early termination of the lease agreement with LFM.
The city, however, will save around $2,700 a year that it pays in utilities at the Griffin Street office when it closes it Aug. 31.
Interim Finance Director Alicia Steward told council the Griffin Street office was opened in 2018 to make it easier for customers to pay their bills because of construction going on downtown.
The office was temporarily closed for several months during the COVID-19 pandemic and customer use of the office to pay utility bills has dropped since it reopened.
Steward said the office only processes around 300 utility payments a week, compared to around 2,000 weekly payments at City Hall. There is also now a payment kiosk at City Hall that was installed after the Griffin Street office opened.
Customer Service Manager Doretha Harrell told City Council that the Griffin Street office has been used less since the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of that is because more customers are paying their utility bills online as well as using the kiosk, she said.
“It’s definitely quiet over there,” Harrell said. “It will also eliminate the disconnect between us (City Hall) and them (the satellite office). We feel that we are not a team because we are split up.”
Steward said that employees at the Griffin Street office are needed at City Hall, adding there is room for them.
“We need all of our employees at one location,” Steward said.
Steward said the city started using TASCO around five years ago after billing problems stemming from a failed software conversion resulted in a large number of customers placing calls to customer service. TASCO answers calls when customer service staff were tied up with other customers.
“We needed a lot of help at that time,” Steward said.
But Steward said the service is no longer a benefit to the city as TASCO doesn’t have to answer nearly as many calls
“If they do answer, they don’t know the answers to questions,” Steward said.
The current City Council was seated on June 16, well after budget discussions for the current budget that began July 1 started. But last month after approving the $66 million budget, City Council began exploring cost-saving measures.
Mayor Kirk Rivers said council will continue to look at other cost-saving measures in the future.