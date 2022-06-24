Elizabeth City employees spoke loud and clear and the new City Council listened.
After hearing that an overwhelming number of employees preferred Chesapeake Regional Healthcare instead of Sentara Healthcare to be the operator of the city employee health clinic, council voted 6-1 Tuesday night during a special meeting to have the Chesapeake-based hospital system continue operating the clinic.
Second Ward Councilor Rose Whitehurst cast the lone no vote against awarding the contract to Chesapeake Regional. Councilors Barbara Baxter, Katherine Felton, Kem Spence, Joe Peel, Javis Gibbs and Johnson Biggs voted to award the contract to Chesapeake Regional. Councilor Johnnie Walton missed Tuesday’s meeting.
Chesapeake Regional has operated the clinic for city employees since August 2019 and, following council’s action, will continue operating it under a new two-year contract that runs through June 30, 2024.
The city-financed free clinic mainly provides urgent care services, including lab work and X-ray services among others.
Both Virginia hospital systems submitted proposals to operate the clinic for the next two years.
Chesapeake Regional submitted a bid of $117,000, or $58,500 per year, for the two-year contract. Sentara Healthcare submitted a bid of $115,119 — $58,858 for the first year and $56,261 for the second year.
The former City Council first debated the new contract at its May 23 meeting but tabled the issue to its June 13 meeting after Walton asked interim City Manager Richard Hicks to poll city workers to see which healthcare provider they preferred. But the June 13 meeting was canceled because there wasn’t a quorum of councilors present.
Hicks told City Council at its first meeting since being sworn in last week that a poll of city workers showed overwhelming support for keeping Chesapeake Regional. He said around 180 employees responded to the survey with approximately 140 voicing support for Chesapeake and around 40 in favor of Sentara.
Around 75% of city employees responded to the survey and almost 100% of those employees have used the clinic since it began operating.
“I think in the interest of the employees we should listen to their voices,” Gibbs said.
Spence said he talked with “quite a few employees” about the issue and also found that most of those employees were in favor of the city renewing the contract with Chesapeake Regional.
“They were satisfied with Chesapeake and they didn’t want to start all over,” Spence said.
While City Council discussed the issue, Mayor Kirk Rivers made the point that Sentara is investing $200 million in the city for its new Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus that will include a new hospital and medical office building.
“That is one of the reasons that Sentara should be considered,” Rivers said. “But everyone has their own opinions.”
Peel quickly responded saying that he agreed with Rivers that Sentara should be considered but added the city asked employees for their preference and that they were strongly in favor of Chesapeake Regional.
“It’s pretty hard in my mind to go against what they told us,” Peel said.
Chesapeake Regional Medical Group Director of Operations Christine Hustedt said the hospital system was delighted with the council’s decision.
“It’s an honor to continue to operate Elizabeth City’s employee health clinic,” Hustedt said. “We’ve provided healthcare for city employees the past three years and during the COVID pandemic guided their safe return to work. Our providers look forward to caring for Elizabeth City employees well into the future.”