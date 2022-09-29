City Council unanimously agreed to have River City Community Development Corp. join the Albemarle Area United Way in distributing state COVID-19 grant funds to low-to-moderate-income households in Pasquotank County.

Council also agreed to call a public hearing for Oct. 10 to possibly distribute $230,000 in unused COVID-19 money from the same grant program to Food Bank of the Albemarle for a Food Service Enhancement program.