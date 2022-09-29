...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45
kt and seas 8 to 13 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* WHEN...Through Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast North
Carolina, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates,
Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western
Currituck. In southeast Virginia, Chesapeake, Greensville,
Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Newport News,
Norfolk/Portsmouth, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia
Beach and York.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Cyclone Ian is expected to make a second landfall in
South Carolina on Friday and track northwest across the
Carolinas Friday night. Several rounds of moderate to heavy
rain are likely in the watch area from Friday through Friday
night before the heaviest rain pushes offshore Saturday
morning. On average, 2 to 4 inches of rain are expected, with
localized amounts of 4 to 6 inches possible. Despite the dry
antecedent conditions, this will likely be enough to result
in a few instances of flooding, especially in urban and flood
prone areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM Friday to 4 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
City Council votes to have River City CDC help distribute state grant funds
City Council unanimously agreed to have River City Community Development Corp. join the Albemarle Area United Way in distributing state COVID-19 grant funds to low-to-moderate-income households in Pasquotank County.
Council also agreed to call a public hearing for Oct. 10 to possibly distribute $230,000 in unused COVID-19 money from the same grant program to Food Bank of the Albemarle for a Food Service Enhancement program.
The city is seeking an amendment to the original state agreement that, if approved, would allow the Food Bank to purchase a delivery van, buy refrigeration equipment and purchase food for its programs.
River City CDC and AAUW will both draw from a pot of approximately $190,000 to help low-to-moderate income households affected by COVID with housing and utility assistance. The money must be spent by June 2023.
The money is part of a $765,000 Community Development Block Grant the city received through the N.C. Department of Commerce in December 2020 to start a Coronavirus Care Collaborative Program in partnership with the Albemarle Area United Way.
The CVCC program was designed to provide Pasquotank residents with short-term assistance for their housing and/or utility payments. Those eligible are low-to-moderate income and at risk of eviction or having their utilities disconnected due to COVID-19.
But City Council was told at its Aug. 8 meeting that only $264,000 had been spent on the short-term assistance plan to date, helping 230 households.
That left around $500,000 that had to be spent or the remainder would have to be returned to the state. City Grants Administrator Jon Hawley initially proposed in August that $340,000 be reallocated to the Food Bank while $166,000 would be kept to continue the AAUW program.
But City Council learned at its Aug. 22 meeting that River City was interested in using the expected unused money for short-term assistance. The organization did not know money was available until reading an article in The Daily Advance on Aug. 12.
City staff recommended to City Council Monday that $265,000 be reallocated to the Food Bank, with the remaining unspent $155,000 be used for assistance programs operated by River City and AAUW.
But Councilor Joe Peel asked, and council agreed, that the amount reallocated to the Food Bank be cut $35,000 to $230,000 and that the pot of money for River City and AAUA be increased from $155,000 to $190,000.
River City and the AAUW will use a state data base to ensure that no applicant is double-served or exceeds the program cap of $5,000 per household.
Hawley said the city is going to ask the state if the income eligibility criteria can be relaxed to allow more flexibility in distributing the funds to more households.
“This might allow previously ineligible households to be served,” Hawley said. “If the change is approved it would benefit the United Way and River City equally as they are implementing the same program.”
River City’s Christina Corbo told City Council that she currently has several clients that could benefit from the available COVID assistance funds now that the organization can implement its own program.
“Right now, I have 12 or 15 clients I have been working with the last few months that would qualify,” Corbo said. “We try to refer them to the United Way but for various different reasons, trouble getting down there and that kind of thing, they were not able to receive assistance from the United Way.’’
River City’s Michelle Moore said there are people in the community that still don’t know that grant money is available for housing and utility assistance. She noted the AAUW has had an increase in applications the past few weeks.
“It has been in the paper the past couple of weeks,” Moore said. “There is still a need, there are still people that don’t know.”