Local officials agreed this week to consider transforming the city-county Community Relations Commission into a Human Relations Commission that would be affiliated with a state office.
The prospect of forming a Human Relations Commission was a topic of discussion at the city-county joint meeting Monday night. City and county officials heard a presentation by Gene Troy, program manager of the N.C. Human Relations Commission.
Troy noted that the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Community Relations Commission’s bylaws are similar to those of human relations commissions, or HRCs, across the state. HRCs can advise local officials on human relations issues, sponsor training opportunities and public forums on those issues, and recognize individuals and groups working to improve human relations.
Troy noted that HRCs also typically work on housing discrimination and help track hate crimes and bias. But the main difference between something like the local Community Relations Commission and an HRC is the latter are affiliated with the N.C. Human Relations Commission, Troy said.
He said there are two main types of HRCs, volunteer and staffed. Currently there are 25 local HRCs in North Carolina, 16 of which are staffed by volunteers and nine that have paid staff and function as departments of the local city or county government, according to Troy.
City and county officials appeared to respond positively to the idea of establishing a local Human Relations Commission. Councilman Johnnie Walton, council’s mayor pro tem, was especially enthusiastic about his support.
“If it is a concern for us we can make it happen,” Walton said. “The moral thing to do would be to create it.”
Walton asked Troy why he chose to make a presentation in Elizabeth City, and Troy responded that he had seen what had happened in Elizabeth City a few months ago — an apparent reference to the angry aftermath to Andrew Brown Jr.’s fatal shooting by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies in April.
Walton also asked where the closest HRC to Elizabeth City is located. Troy said he believes it’s in Pitt County. Besides being the state’s newest HRC, it’s a volunteer agency, Troy said.
“We do need some things in this area,” Walton said. “I would love to see it.”
Walton said he was raised in Elizabeth City and knows relations between its communities are not yet where they need to be.
“I know how it was, how it is and how it could be,” Walton said.
Mayor Bettie Parker said Elizabeth City is being looked at nationally in the wake of Brown’s shooting.
“We’re still in the healing process,” she said.
Parker said it sounds to her that an HRC would work well in the area.
Commissioner Barry Overman asked Troy how limited HRCs staffed by volunteers are at accomplishing their work.
Troy said some volunteer HRCs, such as in Granville County, are highly effective. “They pull of stuff (in Granville) that staffed commissions don’t pull off,” he said.
Overman said it’s important to have people on a human relations commission who will have significant input.
Commissioner Bill Sterritt, who serves on the current Community Relations Commission, said the panel gets only about seven people to attend its meetings.
“That’s not good,” Sterritt said, adding that a meeting scheduled for last week in fact was canceled for lack of a quorum and rescheduled for Nov. 30.
Commissioner Charles Jordan said he believes guidance from Troy’s office would improve the work of the local commission.
City and county officials agreed they would discuss the matter further at their respective upcoming meetings.
A local HRC may be created by ordinance, bylaws, executive order, resolution or motion, Troy said. He explained that the state HRC office provides training opportunities for local HRCs across the state, helps with crisis intervention, provides technical assistance, and tracks hate crime and bias incidents in the state.
Each local HRC needs to develop and implement a local human relations work plan, Troy said.
Volunteer commissions may receive directives from either the city government or the county government, he said.