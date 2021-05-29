The rift between Elizabeth City City Council and Pasquotank County commissioners over Andrew Brown Jr.’s fatal shooting could affect whether a $10 million project to turn the former Elizabeth City Middle School into apartments moves forward.
Pasquotank County agreed to sell the former middle school to JD Lewis Construction Management for $420,000 last November and the firm is currently completing its due diligence on the building before finalizing the sale.
Council, on a 6-1 vote, agreed to hold a public hearing to consider a zoning request from the developer that will pave the way for the project.
Councilor Gabriel Adkins cast the lone no vote to move the project forward. Councilors Darius Horton, Jeannie Young, Johnnie Walton, Michael Brooks, Chris Ruffieux and Kem Spence voted to hold the public hearing.
While the project to turn the former school into 84 apartments appears to be moving forward, it was the tone of questions raised by councilors that suggested the rift over Brown may be bleeding over into other matters.
“Who is the applicant of this project?” Horton asked interim Community Development Director Deborah Malenfant.
Malenfant said it was JD Lewis, who also developed the Weatherly Lofts apartments on Water Street.
“This has nothing to do with the county, correct?” Horton asked.
Malenfant said the project has nothing to do with the county other than it is selling the property to JD Lewis.
Horton then asked if the transaction between the county and the developer had been completed and Malenfant responded by saying it was still in the due diligence phase.
“This conditional zoning request is part of the due diligence process,” Malenfant said.
Horton than asked Malenfant what would happen if City Council did not approve the developers’ zoning request.
“There’s a possibility that this would not go forward and he (JD Lewis) would not be able to purchase this from the county, is that correct?” Horton asked.
“That is a possibility,” Malenfant said.
Council’s discussion about the project caught the attention of County Commissioner Sean Lavin, who said he had received numerous phone calls after the City Council meeting.
At Thursday’s Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. meeting, Lavin encouraged his fellow ECDI board members to contact councilors and voice their support for the project.
“There was some conversation and posturing at the last City Council meeting that led me to believe that may need some prompting from local citizens to make sure that gets across the finish line,” Lavin said. “I can’t think of anything right now that will have a bigger impact on the downtown area.’’
If the project is completed the city and county will each receive around $20,000 a year in property taxes.
But the financial impacts stretch father than the collection of property taxes.
An estimated economic development impact statement given to City Council earlier this year stated that the city and county will also receive other economic benefits from the property’s use as an apartment complex.
Once full, sales tax revenue generated by apartment residents is expected to be almost $116,000 a year with an estimated total spending by those residents at almost $3.6 million annually.
It is also estimated that the project will create around 147 jobs.
JDL Vice President James Flanigan said he watched the City Council meeting remotely. He said he doesn’t think there is “much of a story there” about the discussions surrounding the project.
“I’m confident it will move forward,” Flanigan said. “We are a positive force for redevelopment and economic revitalization for downtown. Weatherly Lofts was well received. If there are any questions from City Council or the mayor about our project, we are more than happy to spend the time to discuss the project and clarify any doubts that they may have.”
City and county officials have engaged in a war of words in recent weeks over their differing responses to the Brown’s shooting death by Pasquotank County deputies. The rift was evident in county commissioners’ decision to reject councilors’ request for a joint meeting to discuss the response to Brown’s shooting death. The county manager also recommended commissioners also suspend holding any joint meetings with council for now.