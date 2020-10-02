Some Pasquotank County and Elizabeth City residents may soon get help paying utility bills, rent and mortgage payments.
The city and county are joining forces to apply for almost $1 million in grant money from the N.C. Department of Commerce to help low-to-moderate income people negatively affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
Gov. Roy Cooper set aside $27.5 million in federal COVID-19 money the state received to set up a Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus program. The money can only can only go to low-to-moderate income people. According to city officials, 55.8 percent of Elizabeth City’s population meets the criteria.
However, all county residents would be eligible for the program if the grant money is received. City officials decided to partner with the county on the application, noting it better increases the chances of being awarded the maximum $900,000 grant.
“COVID-19 has taken a major toll on the economy and added to the hardships of many of our residents,” interim City Manager Eddie Buffaloe told City Council earlier this week. “Businesses have closed or scaled back operations contributing to unemployment. We believe there is a genuine need for utility and mortgage-rental assistance. City staff believes there is adequate grant funding to serve the city residents as well as the county residents.”
County commissioners voted last month to join the city in applying for the grant.
“That would have a significant impact for citizens that are still hurting from the coronavirus,” said County Manager Sparty Hammett. “This will be a positive way to provide assistance to a lot of our citizens.”
According to grant guidelines, awarded grants can be used in three categories: public service, public facilities and economic development. If awarded a grant, the city and county will use the money in the public services category. The priority in the category is for “subsistence payments” to prevent evictions and utility disconnections.
“Keeping our proposal focused on the one category, pubic service, will allow us to finalize and submit our application more quickly,” Buffaloe said. “Local residents need assistance now.”
If the grant is awarded the Albemarle Area United Way has agreed to administer the distribution of money. The AAUW currently operates the Community Care Collaborative, which provides limited and short-term assistance to individuals and families in need. It already has an existing process in place for distributing aid.
“Staff has discussed this program with AAUW leadership and they are eager for this opportunity,” Buffaloe said.