Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County have spent a combined more than $500,000 on additional public safety measures in the wake of Andrew Brown Jr.'s shooting death by county sheriff's deputies last month.
The city has spent has spent almost $325,000 for additional public safety measures since Brown's death April 21, City Manager Montre Freeman said Monday.
County Manager Sparty Hammett said Tuesday that Pasquotank has incurred between $175,000 and $200,000 in additional public safety expenses since April 21.
Brown’s shooting death by three Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies has spurred daily protests in the city since April 21. Both Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County have incurred extra law enforcement costs, including help from other area agencies, responding to those protests.
District Attorney Andrew Womble announced last week that Brown’s shooting was justified and that the three Pasquotank deputies would not face criminal charges.
Most of the costs to the city and county have gone to paying and providing lodging and meals for police officers from other law enforcement agencies from across the state. But most of those agencies are no longer in the Elizabeth City, city Public Safety Director Eddie Bufflaoe told City Council Monday night.
Freeman did not provide a breakdown of the costs, only saying the city had spent $321,149 as of Monday. Hammett also did not provide a breakdown.
Freeman said another extra cost incurred by the city is overtime for ECPD personnel.
“It’s a little bit of everything,” Freeman said. “We are very fortunate that most of the agencies did not charge us for their services. However, we had to lodge them and feed them. Of course, our officers have been on this since day one and overtime is extremely high.”
The city's and county's extra public safety costs don't include the additional expenditures by the N.C. Highway Patrol, which also provided assistance to city police helping manage traffic control during the protests. A spokesman for the patrol said recently its costs providing troopers to help city police haven't been tabulated yet.