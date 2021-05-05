Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County will lift their nightly curfews starting Thursday, officials for both governments announced Wednesday.
While the curfews will end, all other measures enacted during the states of emergency the city and county imposed in the wake of protests over Andrew Brown Jr.'s April shooting death will continue.
That means protesters will still be required to get a permit to protest.
The city and Pasquotank County both began curfews on Tuesday, April 28. Initially the curfews were from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly. Several days later, however, both governments pushed their curfews back to midnight.
Kirk Rivers, who has led a number of protests over Brown's shooting death, said Wednesday he never saw a reason for the curfew in the first place.
"There was no reason for it to be set. Everything has been peaceful and nonviolent," he said of the ongoing protests of Brown's April 21 shooting death by Pasquotank sheriff's deputies. "But that's the decision the city made."
Rivers, who planned to lead another protest on Wednesday, said the goal for protesters continues to be "release of the tape." He was referring to the body camera footage of the sheriff's deputies who shot and killed Brown while serving search warrants at his Perry Street home.
Rivers said his protest will get underway from in front of the Pasquotank Public Safety Building around 6 p.m. today. Protesters plan to march downtown and then onto Water Street in front of Museum of the Albemarle, he said.
Protesters also plan to walk around the Confederate monument on the Pasquotank Courthouse grounds, Rivers said. He noted protesters have walked around the monument the past three days.
"It should already have come down," he said, referring to Pasquotank commissioners decision nearly a year ago to remove the monument from county property. "The county is dragging its feet on moving it."
Pasquotank officials have found a property owner in Nixonton willing to take the monument but have been working out arrangements since February to remove and transport it.