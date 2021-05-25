The war of words between city and county leaders in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. continued at Monday night’s City Council meeting.
Several councilors expressed anger and disappointment that county commissioners rejected the city’s request to conduct a joint meeting to discuss the response to Brown’s April 21 shooting.
The county also suspended future joint meetings between the two government bodies, which usually happen twice a year.
Mayor Bettie Parker wrote on May 5 to Board of Commissioners Chairman Lloyd Griffin III and County Manager Sparty Hammett requesting a joint meeting to discuss how the two governing boards could contribute to the healing process in the aftermath of Brown’s death.
But Hammett told commissioners last week the city’s request for a joint meeting was disingenuous. He said the county has been verbally attacked by some City Council members in the aftermath of Brown’s shooting.
Hammett also said last week that when there is an ongoing criminal investigation with the potential for a civil lawsuit that local government officials who don’t know all the facts should not publicly discuss the incident.
“That’s why county commissioners have not publicly spoken about the details of this tragedy,” Hammett said last week. “Calm, measured, and thoughtful leadership is needed in a crisis. The commissioners have demonstrated that. They have resisted the temptation to pander to the national media for the sole purpose of sowing antagonism and basking in the national spotlight.”
A day after commissioners denied the city’s request for a joint meeting, District Attorney Andrew Womble announced that the three Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies involved in Brown’s shooting death would not face criminal charges, calling the shooting justified.
Some City Council members expressed criticism of county officials on Monday with one councilor calling commissioners cowards seeking to divide the community.
Second Ward Councilman Gabriel Adkins said commissioners took the “cowardly way” out of the situation by remaining silent and voicing opinions behind Facebook posts and closed meetings.
“I am ashamed of our county leaders, especially our county manager, and their response to the shooting death of Andrew Brown and their response for a joint meeting to discuss the horrific events that our community has encountered over the last 30 days,” Adkins said.
But Adkins made his remarks during a City Council meeting that was also closed to the public. City Council has not allowed the public at its meetings since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
County commissioners reopened their meetings to the public last June but they have not allowed the public into meetings since declaring a state of emergency in the wake of Brown’s shooting.
Hammett also told commissioners last week that he called City Manager Montre Freeman after City Council called an emergency meeting the night of Brown’s shooting, “begging him” to not hold the meeting. Instead of a public meeting “to make speeches,” Hammett told commissioners that he wanted the city and county to work together on an appropriate unified response.
Adkins asked Freeman at Monday’s City Council meeting if he had received “those calls” from the county manager but then not relayed that information to City Council.
“No, sir,” Freeman responded. “I don’t know how he would have known that because it was an emergency meeting that you all came to my office to discuss. No, I have not.”
“It looks like our county manager is a liar,” Adkins responded.
Hammett said Tuesday that his statements made at the May 17 Board of Commissioners meeting are “factually accurate.”
“I am not surprised and actually anticipated such an attack,” Hammett said. “I have text records and phone logs that document my communication with Mr. Freeman, and a phone log record of my conversation with Mayor Parker. There must be some misremembering.”
Freeman said again Tuesday that Hammett “never called me” regarding the emergency City Council meeting on April 21.
“As it relates to him calling me to tell me not to allow the City Council to have that meeting, that conversation never happened,” Freeman said. “Even if he would have called me to tell me that, I report to the council and the council does not report to me. That idea that I could stop the council is completely inaccurate.’’
Hammett also said last week that after City Council’s first emergency meeting he called Parker and “begged her to work with the county.”
“Elizabeth City ignored our request and held another emergency meeting on Friday (April 23) and then a press conference on Saturday (April 24) and community anger continued to grow,” Hammett said last week.
Adkins did not directly ask Parker about that call after the first emergency meeting but only asked the mayor if county commissioners had reached out to her “for us to have a meeting.”
“As of late this afternoon (Monday) when I came to the work session, I have not heard from the county commissioners nor the chairman as far as a joint meeting,” Parker said at Monday’s meeting.
Adkins has been active in the movement protesting Brown’s death and praised councilors Darius Horton, Michael Brooks, Kem Spence and Johnnie Walton, Parker, Freeman and the city police department for also standing in the “gaps of this tragedy.’’
Adkins said the judicial system “in this town has failed us.”
“The community elected us to be their voice,” Adkins said. “We chose to take a stand with our community and ask for transparency, accountability, justice from our sheriff’s department, our county leaders, the SBI (State Bureau of Investigation) and our district attorney, Andrew Womble.’’
Adkins noted that Hammett praised Walton and councilors Billy Caudle, Jeannie Young and Chris Ruffieux for being “responsible, civil, and balanced leaders” following the shooting and that he was shocked that Walton’s name was included.
“Was he (Hammett) trying to paint a picture that his statement was not racially divisive?” Adkins asked. “Any other time they haven’t had anything good to say about our mayor pro tem. But in this particular setting, he chose to praise our mayor pro tem along with the whites on council.’’
Walton said after reading Hammett’s statement he couldn’t sleep for “two or three nights.” Walton said that his health doesn’t allow him to be out with the protesters but he praised his fellow councilors who have participated in protests of Brown’s death.
“(Hammett) was stereotyping me,” Walton said. “(Hammett) put me out there. He is not going to let me join a group, he is going to put me in a group. Don’t do me like that. Don’t use that child psychology on me.’’