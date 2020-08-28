Pasquotank County and Elizabeth City staff met this week to discuss a lighted mid-block crosswalk at the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Senior Center that was included in original plans for the new facility but was never built.
The meeting came about Monday night during council’s discussion on the issue when County Manager Sparty Hammett texted Assistant City Manager Angela Judge suggesting they meet to discuss it.
The senior center, located in the former Daily Advance building at the corner of Church and Water streets, opened March 6 but closed a week later because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has not been able to reopen under the state’s current pandemic restrictions.
Building a raised and lighted mid-block crosswalk on Church Street would allow access to the senior center from the city’s parking lot at the corner of Church and Water streets.
The raised and lighted mid-block crosswalk was initially presented last year to county officials by city officials during talks on the joint senior center project. In February, county officials expressed concern that there had been no movement on the issue.
In March 2019, the Senior Center Interlocal Agreement was on the Board of Commissioners agenda but because of concerns from seniors related to parking and safety in crossing the street to access the center, commissioners voted to delay action to address those concerns.
The raised and lighted mid-block crossing option was presented to the county by city staff a month later at the county’s Finance Committee. City officials later balked at the idea, however, stating various reasons.
One is that a mid-block crossing at that location would be unsafe, they said. City officials noted that vehicles enter Church Street at an increased speed with limited visibility. The city also pointed to potential drainage and ponding issues at the site.
The two governments hope to find a solution by Sept. 14, which is the date the Board of Commissioners and City Council both have their next regularly scheduled meetings.
Hammett called Wednesday’s meeting with city staff “very positive” and that he received “complete information” on the issue.
“A mid-block crossing would be the best option,” Hammett said. “But given what we have to work with on Church Street, there are issues associated with it that I now have a better understanding of.”
He said county officials are willing to explore “any viable option” that ensure seniors get safely across the street from the parking lot to the senior center.
“Our concern from the beginning has been the safety of our seniors. Right now, it is unsafe,” he said.
The crosswalk issue resurfaced last month when Bobbi White, interim Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks and Recreation director, met with Hammett to introduce herself and answer any questions or concerns about the department.
According to a memo Judge sent to City Council Aug. 21, Hammett told White during that meeting that reopening the senior center without the mid-block crosswalk may “receive objection” from county commissioners.
“(Hammett) doubled down on the county commissioners’ support for a mid-block crossing,” Judge said in the memo. “He wanted us to make every effort at meeting that initial commitment.”
On Aug. 8, city officials met with three contractors to discuss construction of the crosswalk. Judge said the contractors advised officials that a mid-block crosswalk would pose several issues, including visibility and pedestrian safety, the lack of an engineering plan, drainage and the ponding of water.
“These are all issues of concern for Public Works Director Amanda Boone as well,” Judge told City Council earlier this week.
In an Aug. 12 memo addressed to former City Manager Rich Olson and Judge, Boone reiterated her opposition to the location of the proposed crosswalk.
Boone said the proposed location of the mid-block crosswalk would endanger pedestrians because vehicles turn onto Church Street from Water Street at an “increased speed with limited visibility.”
Boone suggested a possible better location for an enhanced pedestrian crossing could be at the Church and Water streets intersection.
“I submit this memorandum only to formalize my objection in order to protect myself as a licensed professional engineer,” Boone wrote. “As a professional engineer, I am obligated to protect the safety, health and welfare of the public. In my professional opinion, installation of a mid-block crossing in this location would be counter to my professional obligations.”
Judge asked Monday night for guidance from City Council on how the city should proceed.
“If we go forward, we need clear direction from you (council) to hire an engineer to certainly scope the project, to see what are the most viable options, and get an estimate of a cost,” Judge said. “The cost would include the cost of the engineer.”
As Councilor Chris Ruffieux was suggesting that the city meet with the county, Judge told councilors that she had received a “communication” from Hammett.
“(Hammett) is certainly willing to sit down with us, so perhaps this presentation was a bit premature,” Judge told council Monday night. “We can bring you additional information where the county stands and if they have a position they would like us to pursue.’’