The strained relationship between Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County appears to be on the mend.
Relations between the two local governments, occasionally strained over the years, took a turn for the worse following the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office deputies on April 21.
Following the shooting, Mayor Bettie Parker asked for a joint meeting between the City Council and the Board of Commissioners to discuss the incident.
County commissioners flatly rejected the proposal and also postponed future scheduled joint meetings, saying Pasquotank officials had been verbally attacked by some council members in the days following Brown’s shooting. The two governing boards usually meet twice a year.
The boards’ icy relationship may be thawing, however.
City Manager Montre Freeman, speaking to members of the Elizabeth City Rotary Club on Monday, said he recently had dinner with County Manager Sparty Hammett.
“We had a great conversation and we talked through some matters because there are some opportunities to move past this separation that currently exists,” Freeman said. “I think, and I’m hoping and I am praying, that we can get back to business.’’
Hammett said Tuesday that his conversations with Freeman last week were productive and a good first step.
“I thought we had a very positive conversation and clearly we have to work together,” Hammett said. “We need to work toward mending the relationship between the city and the county.”
Both Freeman and Hammett said there needs to be a good working relationship between the city and county, especially on economic development matters.
Freeman said there is not enough money for the city and the county to operate by themselves when it comes to economic development.
“It is financial suicide to think that can even happen,” Freeman said. “The impact if we work together is enormous. It is absolutely enormous. That is what I am hanging my hat on and that is what I am believing in.’’
Hammett agreed.
“As a small county and a small city, we need to work together to pool our resources to better meet the needs of our citizens as a whole,” Hammett said
Freeman became city manager in January and called his first seven months on the job “quite the ride” so far.
In addition to the civil unrest and daily protests that followed Brown’s death, the city also went through a lengthy budget process that ended hours before the state-mandated deadline to produce a budget.
“We are finally getting to a place where we are getting back to the rest of the business of the city,” Freeman said. “The city took a hit back on April 21. The attorneys will take care of that matter legally.”
Freeman also told the Rotarians that the planned ground-breaking for Sentara Healthcare’s new $158 million hospital next month could be pushed back a couple of weeks. Freeman said the project is still waiting on N.C. Department of Transportation permits.
“Everything else is on track,” he said.
Freeman said the city and Sentara have already held multiple meetings on the hospital project to ensure it moves smoothly.
“We don’t want this going off the rails at all,” Freeman said. “I’m also looking at what is coming behind Sentara. If we take care of Sentara then that message will go out to other developers and other big-box stores. They will say, ‘You know what? If you want to do business in Elizabeth City they are open and they are ready to accommodate you.’”