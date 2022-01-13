Elizabeth City officials are reminding city residents needing help paying for housing or utilities because of the COVID-19 pandemic that there’s still money available to assist them.
The Coronavirus Care Collaborative continues to offer assistance to low- and moderate-income households that have been affected by the pandemic, a city official said this week.
Qualifying households are now eligible for up to $5,000. That’s a significant increase from the $1,800 originally allowed by the N.C. Department of Commerce. The state agency approved raising the cap on assistance to $5,000 on Oct. 15.
According to the city, households may qualify for assistance from the CVCC fund if they’ve experienced any COVID-related harm since March 10, 2020. Examples of COVID-19-related harm include not only a member of the household contracting the virus, but also someone in the household losing work because of pandemic-related restrictions on businesses.
Assistance payments are made directly to a client’s housing or utility provider to eliminate risk of eviction or disconnection.
As of early this week, 89 low- and moderate-income families had received a total of $126,685.88 in assistance through the CVCC. Of that amount, $85,890.66 had been provided in housing assistance and $40,795.22 allocated in utility assistance. Households are eligible for both types of assistance up to the $5,000 cap. Before the cap increased, the average household assisted through the CVCC received $1,423.44.
The CVCC is a joint initiative of the city and the Albemarle Area United Way, which administers the fund. For more information about the CVCC, email communitycare@albemarleareauw.org or call the United Way at 252-333-1009.