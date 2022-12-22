Mayor Kirk Rivers said Elizabeth City plans to use the Knobbs Creek Recreational Center as a warming shelter if the power goes out when an arctic front with forecasted high winds and bitter cold temperatures hits the region this weekend.
Rivers, speaking at a press conference Thursday afternoon, declared a state of emergency earlier in the day in advance of an arctic cold front that is expected to arrive late this afternoon.
The state of emergency takes effect at 6 p.m. Friday and will remain in effect until modified or rescinded. It covers the city’s corporate jurisdiction.
Rivers said the city was being “proactive” in declaring the state of emergency and that City Council supports the move. He noted that Gov. Roy Cooper earlier this week declared a state of emergency across the state ahead of the predicted arctic front.
“We want to make sure all of our citizens know — those that have addresses and those who do not have addresses — we will be prepared to make sure all of our citizens will be safe,” Rivers said. “I thank the City Council for making sure that all the citizens will be safe.”
Rivers asked citizens who know of homeless persons that they encourage them to seek shelter beginning Friday. He said the city’s first responders will also perform welfare checks, especially for the elderly and homeless, during the state of emergency. The non-emergency number to call is 252-331-1500.
Rivers said several nonprofits and churches in the city stand ready to help the homeless.
“Please call and check on the elderly,” Rivers said. “If they are not on social media they do not know what is taking place. Please check on your neighbors. We need to make sure that everyone knows what is going on.’’
Because it’s equipped with generators, the city plans to use Knobbs Creek Recreation Center as a shelter if the power goes out. Rivers said the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office will assist the city in getting people to the shelter if power is lost for an extended period of time.
“If that becomes necessary we will put that out,” Rivers said. “If the electricity goes out contact the non-emergency number.”
City Manager Montre Freeman urged residents to conserve energy whenever possible, especially when leaving a room or going to bed, and to exercise caution when using a space heater. He also urged residents to not use their oven to heat their home.
“Ovens being the sole source of heat — that draws on our electric system,” Rivers interjected.
Rivers said all of the city’s police and fire personnel, as well as its utility employees, will be on standby during the state of emergency.
“(Freeman) has had a meeting with his team and they are prepared,” Rivers said. “We are worried about overload and we could have trees fall on power lines. We will have our crews on standby and ready to go.”
The city’s non-emergency line is manned 24 hours a day and Freeman said it is capable of handling a large volume of calls.
“We are prepared for that, right now we are ready to go,” he said.
The state of emergency declaration says Elizabeth City is currently in the path of the arctic cold front and the region is expected to experience the severe effects of the cold weather, along with high winds.
The National Weather Service is expecting temperatures in the region to drop to below freezing by 5 p.m. Friday with west winds of 16 to 21 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph by Saturday morning. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph and the lows Friday and Saturday are forecast to be 14 degrees, possibly lower in some areas of the region.
“I have determined that there is an imminent threat of, or existing conditions have caused or will cause, widespread or severe damage, injury and loss of life or property,” the state of emergency written by Rivers reads. “Public safety authorities will be unable to maintain public order or afford adequate protection for lives or property.”
The state of emergency declaration orders all city law enforcement officers, employees and emergency management personnel under the city’s control to “cooperate” in the enforcement and implementation of the declaration.
City officials urged residents to check the city’s website, Facebook page, YouTube channel and Twitter account for updates this weekend.
Pasquotank Assistant County Manager John Shannon said early Thursday afternoon there are currently no plans to issue a state of emergency in the unincorporated areas of the county but Pasquotank officials are monitoring the coming storm. He said the county is consulting with Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management officials.
Currituck spokesperson Randall Edwards said late Thursday morning that the county has “at this time no plans to issue a state of emergency.”
Camden Manager Erin Burke said in an email Thursday that after consulting with Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management, the county won’t be issuing a state of emergency.