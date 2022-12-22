...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
Carolina and eastern and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 10 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds could briefly gust higher with the
cold frontal passage in the morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
City declares state of emergency in advance of expected cold weather
Mayor Kirk Rivers declared a state of emergency Thursday morning in advance of an arctic cold front that is expected to hit the region late Friday afternoon.
The state of emergency takes effect at 6 p.m. on Friday and will remain in effect until modified or rescinded. It covers the corporate jurisdiction of Elizabeth City.
The state of emergency declaration says Elizabeth City is currently in the path of the arctic cold front and the region is expected to experience the severe effects of the cold weather along with high winds.
The National Weather Service is expecting the temperature in the region to drop to below freezing by 5 p.m. Friday with west winds of 16 to 21 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph by Saturday morning. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph and the lows Friday and Saturday are forecast to be 14 degrees.
“I have determined that there is an imminent threat of, or existing conditions have caused or will cause, widespread or severe damage, injury and loss of life or property,” the state of emergency reads. “Public safety authorities will be unable to maintain public order or afford adequate protection for lives or property.
“Declaring a state of emergency and imposing the restrictions and prohibitions ordered herein is necessary to maintain order and protect public health, safety and welfare and to secure property,” the declaration further states.
The state of emergency declaration orders all city law enforcement officers, employees and emergency management personnel under the city’s control to “cooperate” in the enforcement and implementation of the declaration.
Pasquotank Assistant County Manager John Shannon said early Thursday afternoon there are currently no plans to issue a state of emergency in the unincorporated areas of the county but Pasquotank officials are monitoring the coming storm. He said the county is consulting with Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management officials.
Currituck spokesperson Randall Edwards said late Thursday morning that the county has “at this time no plans to issue a state of emergency.”
Camden Manager Erin Burke said in an email Thursday that after consulting with Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management, the county won't be issuing a state of emergency.