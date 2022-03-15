The president of the Pasquotank NAACP chapter told City Council Monday night that city officials have denied the organization a “parade-walk application” on the one-year anniversary of the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by three Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies.
During public comments at Monday’s council meeting, Keith Rivers said that the NAACP filed the parade permit for April 21 on March 1 for what he called a “Journey for Justice.”
Rivers said a week after submitting the parade application he received a call from Deputy City Clerk Doris Walton advising him the request had been denied.
“The reason for the disapproval by the interim city manager (Ralph Clark) was based on the recommendations of the interim police chief as well as the fire chief’s disapproval,” Rivers told council.
Clark said after Monday's meeting that he denied the permit based on concerns that the parade would block traffic and create safety hazards, saying he had the final “say so” in the matter. Clark’s last day as the city’s interim manager was Monday.
“It was not clear enough if it was going to be just a walk from one place to the other or would they stop and block traffic,” Clark said, referring to persons participating in the NAACP parade-walk. “If we go back to the results from some of the past permits they got, some of them have stopped and blocked traffic. We don’t have the manpower to deal with rerouting traffic. And everything else.’’
Rivers said no city “executive person” called to discuss any alternative actions or discuss any other plan for the parade.
“It is our hope that Elizabeth City is not using a selective process of what to approve or disapprove,” Rivers said. “It is our hope that all organizations are being screened equally and not driven by personal bias.”
After submitting the permit request on March 1, Rivers said he was contacted by City Clerk April Onley and told that the city had received the NAACP’s application.
Rivers said the organization was then contacted by Walton “who inquired about the purpose of the parade walk application.”
“I told her it was the 'Journey to Justice,'" Rivers said. “(Walton) responded about the anniversary of Andrew Brown. I concurred that was the date of (Brown’s) murder.’’
Onley said Tuesday in an email that Walton also asked Rivers about three questions on the permit application that had been left blank.
The application that contains Clark’s signature declining the request that was sent to The Daily Advance Tuesday contains notes made by Walton following her phone call with Rivers, Onley said. The top of the application states that the permit “must be completed fully” but three of the eight questions were left blank by Rivers.
Rivers left the “approximate number of persons participating” blank; Walton wrote "100-plus." He also left blank types of “animals and/or vehicles” that would participate. Walton wrote “cars” after talking with Rivers.
Walton also made a notation that the parade would end at 7:30 p.m. after that question was also left blank. Rivers’ application stated that the parade would start at 5:30 p.m. on April 21 with marchers assembling at 5 p.m. at Waterfront Park.
Rivers’ application stated the organization being represented was the Pasquotank chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. However, Walton added to the application that is was the one-year anniversary of the Andrew Brown shooting.
“Those were made by Mrs. Walton,” Onley said in an email when asked about the notes on the application. “I believe last night (Monday) when Mr. Rivers mentioned she (Walton) called him to ask him follow-up questions about the application, those were the questions that she'd needed clarification on and she filled in those spots. “
Rivers then said Walton informed him on March 7 that Clark had denied the parade permit. The permit application indicates that Clark denied the request on that day. The form includes initials from interim Police Chief Larry James and Fire Chief Chris Carver, indicating they did not approve of the application.
Messages left for James and Carver on Tuesday were not returned.
Rivers told City Council that the proposed parade route was 1.1 miles in length. His application states the parade would begin at Waterfront Park, proceed on Ehringhaus Street before turning right onto Road Street. It would then proceed to Elizabeth Street where marchers would take a right onto Water Street back to Waterfront Park.
“It is our hope that the Pasquotank branch of the NAACP is not being denied the opportunity to fulfill the mission of 113 years of advocating for the call for justice,” Rivers said. “It is our purpose here tonight to let the elected officials of the city know that the NAAACP walk parade was denied because a less-than-2-mile route could not be supported.”