Elizabeth City City Council will discuss later this month whether to authorize city officials to conduct a new or updated water and sewer rate study or stick with one conducted more than two years ago.
Council is also scheduled to vote at its March 27 meeting on a proposal to raise residential water rates by 7.5% and sewer rates by 4%. Commercial rates would rise 8% percent for water and 6% for sewer under the proposal.
Documents provided to City Council on Tuesday show that the rate hikes, if approved following a public hearing, would generate an additional $679,350 in combined annual water and sewer revenue that could be used to finance the city’s infrastructure needs.
The residential and commercial sewer rate hikes would generate $233,773 in additional revenue, $111,690 of it from residential customers. The total increase in revenue from current water rates would bring in an additional $445,577, more than half of it — $242,046 — from residential users.
City officials said Monday that most residential customers use 1,000 gallons a month and under the proposed increases that would mean a monthly increase of $2.65 for a combined water and sewer bill.
A residential customer inside the city using 3,000 gallons a month would see a combined water and sewer increase of $4.15 a month. Residential customers outside the city using the same amount of water and sewer would see a combined monthly hike of $5.08.
The state’s Local Government Commission directed the city late last year to perform a rate study before raising rates, the revenue from which could be used to finance the city’s critical water and sewer infrastructure needs. The city is on the LGC’s Unit Assistance list because of ongoing financial concerns.
During a presentation to City Council in December, LGC Director Sharon Edmundson told councilors the city needs to boost revenues in its water and sewer funds, noting the city has been generating only enough revenue to pay the bills.
Edmundson, however, did not know that the city had paid for a rate study in 2020. She later directed city officials to update the study.
The 2020 study by the consulting firm Raftelis recommended City Council increase sewer rates by 50% in 2020-21, followed by 3-percent increases in each of the next eight years before ending with a 9-percent increase in 2028-29. The study said the city needed to spend $37 million over 10 years on improvements.
The former City Council that paid for the Raftelis study cut the recommended 50% sewer rate increase for 2020-21 to 25% but then added a 28% increase in 2021-22, which was followed by no increase in the current budget.
City Manager Montre Freeman told City Council Monday night before recommending smaller rate increases than what councilors ultimately approved that the Raftelis study is still valid.
“I do want to point out your current study is valid through 2029,” Freeman said.
Freeman said the Raftelis study could be updated at a cost of between $23,000 and $25,000 or the city could get a free, but less in-depth study, from the N.C. Rural Water Association.
But Freeman said the RWA couldn’t perform a free study until at least October and possibly as late as December. He also said that the RWA offers an in-depth study at a cost but he did not know what it would be.
“At our next meeting, I would like to see the city manager be able to tell us what the difference is between updating the Raftelis study and how much would it cost for that group (RWA) to do a comparable Raftelis study,” said Councilor Joe Peel. “I think it will be more than $25,000.”
Freeman told City Council he has looked at the budget and has identified money that could be used for a study.
“But it would definitely make us tight, very tight,” Freeman said.
First Ward Councilor Johnson Biggs questioned whether the current study is still valid because high inflation over the last several years has increased construction costs.
“In my mind, the (2020) study is out of date,” Biggs said. “We know everything has gone up significantly. I don’t know how we can operate with a known outdated study.”
Biggs said he favored moving forward Monday with an updated Raftelis study, saying the new numbers will allow City Council to see what type of rate increase may be needed in the 2023-24 fiscal year budget that begins July 1 “to keep us moving forward.” But he did not call for a vote, saying he would wait and see if using RWA was an option.
Councilor Kem Spence said the city has no option but to raise rates at its March 27 meeting but suggested that income generated from the rate hikes could be used to pay for a study.
“Even with the $25,000 for the study, I feel like if we raise this water and sewer enough now then in October we could do the study,” Spence said. “If we go to (new) rates that should bring a pretty good amount of revenue in to help us bring us out of the slump we are in.’’