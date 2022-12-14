City Council took no action Monday on a request from the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation Department to apply for a state grant that would require a dollar-for-dollar match by the city.
First Ward Councilor Joe Peel opposed the move, saying the city has more pressing needs.
The Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant money and the city’s match would be used to expand Enfield Park. The maximum grant allowed by PARTF is $500,000 and if the city was awarded the grant it would have to provide a $500,000 match.
As part of the PARTF grant application the city would also have to spend $27,000 to hire an outside consultant to draft a master plan for the park.
City Grants Administrator John Hawley said that parks and rec was coming at the front end of the process to seek City Council’s approval.
“If we get started on this, we want to make sure we have your strong support from the very beginning,” Hawley said.
But that support never materialized.
Peel told City Council that there are almost two dozen vacancies in the city police department. He said the money would be better spent increasing department salaries. He also noted that because of ongoing financial management issues that the city doesn’t know how much money it will have until two past audits are completed.
“I’m all for parks and rec but the last time we heard we were down 23 police officers,” Peel said. “Every day, I get a critical incident report (from the police department). I would not do this because I think any money we have we need to help fix the situation with the police department. From what we heard salary is an issue.”
Peel added that the police department vacancies are a public safety issue.
“If we don’t have a safe community, we don’t have a community,” Peel said.
Second Ward Councilor Javis Gibbs said improving parks in the city is important but said there is too much uncertainty if the city would be able to provide the match dollars.
“If we get approved, where is the money going to come from?” Gibbs asked. “That is what we have to look at, that is what is before us. It is uncertain, financially, of where we are.”
Peel also noted that the city is going to have allocate an additional $200,000 to its next budget for the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation Department to cover its costs of a new facility in the former Police Athletic League gym at the former Elizabeth City Middle School.
A developer purchased the former school and is turning the property into apartments but is leasing the gym back to Parks and Recreation after it completes $2 million in renovations to the gym.
The annual operating cost for the gym is estimated at $458,000, which includes the annual lease payment of $165,000 to developer J.D. Lewis Construction Management. The county is bearing 55% of the annual operating cost, the city 45%, or $206,000.
Before City Council took no action, Hawley recommended that the city hire the Charlotte-based consultant Benesch for the Enfield project, which developed the master plan and is designing Pasquotank’s Newland Park.
There is money available in the current Parks and Recreation budget to move forward with the master plan. But Hawley recommended that it not move forward if the city doesn’t have the “appetite” to match the PARTF grant. The grant application deadline is May 1.
“There would be a better use of those funds ($27,000),” Hawley said. “There are better, higher priorities.”
Hawley told City Council that Enfield Park would score well for a PARTF grant. He noted that the park is in the heart of the city and is well used.
Enfield Park currently offers a splash pad, playground, skate park, basketball courts and softball fields. It also has available space for additional amenities.
“We are far from realizing the park’s full potential,” Hawley said.
Proposed new features, if the city moves forward with the grant in the future, would include relocating the playground with new equipment, a walking path, dog park, a pavilion-picnic shelter, pickle ball courts and additional restrooms.