It appears that voters in Elizabeth City may not head to the polls in October for municipal elections for mayor and City Council.
North Carolina’s top elections administrator last month urged the General Assembly to move all of this year’s municipal elections to 2022, and push back the 2022 primary from March to May due to the expected delay in receiving new census data.
The state was expected to receive those numbers this month but the state elections board was informed earlier this year that the census numbers would not be available until September. Those numbers play a crucial role in how legislative districts, including the four wards in Elizabeth City, are redrawn every decade.
Despite the uncertainty over when municipal elections will be held, a number of Elizabeth City city councilors said they do plan to seek new terms at the next election.
Third Ward Councilor Kem Spence, Fourth Ward Councilor Darius Horton and First Ward Councilor Billy Caudle all said they will seek re-election.
Second Ward Councilor Chris Ruffieux said running for re-election “does interest me at this time.”
Mayor Bettie Parker, who ran unopposed in 2019 after being elected mayor in 2017 with 67 percent of the vote, said she was “undecided at this point” about seeking a third term.
Fourth Ward Councilor Johnnie Walton, First Ward Councilor Jeannie Young, Third Ward Councilor Michael Brooks and Second Ward Councilor Gabriel Adkins could not be reached for comment for this story.
Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections, cited the census setbacks as the reason for her recommendation to postpone the elections.
State Board of Elections spokesman Patrick Gannon said Friday in an email that the state elections board is still expecting the census data in September.
“The status of the elections will be up to the General Assembly and/or the municipality in question,” Gannon said. “We do not have that answer yet.”
State Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, said he has been told that new census numbers won’t be available until “late” September. If that is the case, the General Assembly probably wouldn’t take up redistricting until October or November.
“There is some question, at this point, as to whether the (municipal) elections will take place on time or not,” Steinburg said. “It has not been determined. But the General Assembly will not get into the redistricting process until we do have the data.’’
Around 60 of the more than 500 municipalities across the state need the census data because candidates submit paperwork or voters cast ballots based on their specific ward or district, including Elizabeth City.
While it’s possible for many of the remaining local governments that do not require districts or wards to go forward without the census data, Bell called on lawmakers to follow her advice in order to address redistricting and avoid confusing voters.
Elizabeth City voters cast ballots for mayor and eight City Council positions, two for each of the four wards, every two years, but that has not always been the case.
At one time, the city elected councilors every four years on a staggered basis where one council position in each of the four wards was on the ballot every two years. The city has also decided to have a non-partisan city government.
“Our process for conducting elections has been modified through the years,” said long-time City Attorney William Morgan. “When I first started with the city, we had staggered four-year terms. For whatever reason, that was changed to two-year terms, which is what we have now.”
City Council in fact pursued the change from four- to two-year terms following a successful voter referendum in 1998. The first city election to feature two-year terms was in October 1999.
If the city’s elections are moved to 2022 it will likely mean that many more voters could cast ballots for mayor and City Council.
In the last city election in 2019, only 1,200 of the 11,665 eligible voters at the time, or about 10 percent, went to the polls. Ruffieux won election in the Second Ward by finishing second in a three-person race with 174 votes.
In the last non-presidential election in 2018, 13,747 of the county’s 29,314 eligible voters at the time, or 47 percent, went to the polls. If county percentage held true for the city’s registration numbers at the time then almost 5,500 voters would have cast ballots for mayor and council if those elections had been held.