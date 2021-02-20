KITTY HAWK — City Electric Superintendent Bob Vannoy gave Elizabeth City’s elected officials a $3.5 million jolt during City Council’s annual planning retreat on Thursday.
That’s how much the city will need to spend to provide electricity to the new hospital Sentara Healthcare plans to build near Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road, Vannoy told officials during the daylong event at the Hilton Garden Inn Outer Banks Kitty Hawk. Power will also be needed for two smaller medical buildings that Sentara is also building at the site.
Vannoy said the city electric project’s price tag actually could be more than $3.5 million. What’s more, the project, or at least some part of it, may need to be completed by July 2022. Vannoy said Sentara plans to break ground for the new hospital in December and construction crews will need electricity by next summer.
“They will be looking for temporary service for what they need to build the building by July 2022,” Vannoy said. “That is what they are asking for.”
Sentara’s new 110-bed hospital will cost $158 million and will be built on a 135-acre site the Norfolk, Virginia-based health system bought in 2017. The new hospital is expected to be complete within three to five years.
Vannoy has had discussions with the engineering firm helping to design the new hospital. He said Sentara wants a “redundant-redundant” system, which means two feeds from two different substations will run to the hospital.
During one recent hurricane, one of the substations that the hospital plans to use was down for 18 hours, Vannoy said.
“If they lose one, they automatically flop over to the other one,” Vannoy said. “At the present time, I don’t have the capacity for that without a large investment.”
The Sentara Albemarle project will include replacing almost 70 new electric poles that will need to be big enough to handle the system’s new power feed. Some of the new electric lines to the hospital will also need to be buried underground.
Vannoy suggested that the city consider reaching out to Sentara for help financing the cost of supplying power to the new hospital.
“So, maybe we can have them invest a little in this project,” he said.
The city expects more development to follow near the new hospital site after it opens. Vannoy said a new substation will need to be built near the site.
In an unrelated electric department matter, Vannoy told City Council Thursday that the town of Hertford has expressed interest in having the city handle the maintenance on the town’s electric system.
The deal would have the city make needed repairs and maintenance to Hertford’s system and hook up new customers. Hertford would provide the equipment and supplies needed for maintenance, installation and repairs.
“They would pay us on an hourly rate for whatever we do for them,” Vannoy said. “We are still negotiating and we need to sit down and draw it up and present it to council.”
If the deal is approved, Vannoy said it would be a money-maker for the city.
“We already have in our budget a whole year of salaries,” Vannoy said. “They would pay us on an hourly rate for whatever we do for them. We are just providing labor.”
Vannoy said a similar deal with Elizabeth City State University to maintain and repair its electric system is also on the table.
“We would assist them with them getting their lights back on,” Vannoy said.
Vannoy told council that city electric customers would be serviced first in the event of an areawide outage. Hertford has around 900 electric customers while Elizabeth City has around 13,000.
“If we have a hurricane, my first priority will be the city,” Vannoy said. “With the six trucks that I have, I would send one to Hertford and keep five here.’’
City Manager Montre Freeman told City Council that smaller municipalities with their own electric systems have struck similar deals, saving them money on personnel costs as well as the cost of buying new equipment like trucks.
“It is more cost effective for a smaller municipality to get into a contract with a larger municipality to provide on-demand service,” Freeman said.