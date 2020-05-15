A free health clinic that opened for Elizabeth City employees last November could be on the chopping block.
During a work session on the city’s proposed 2020-21 fiscal budget last week, City Manager Rich Olson said the free clinic is being underutilized by city employees. Olson’s proposed budget has $225,000 allocated to the clinic next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
Since it opened last year, city employees have made around 250 visits to the clinic. Spouses and dependents of city employees can also visit the clinic. Around 450 people are eligible to use the clinic but 80 percent of the visits have been by city employees. Retired city employees as well as council members can also use the clinic.
Olson proposed the employee clinic last year, suggesting it would boost employee productivity and morale while helping rein in the city’s health insurance costs. The clinic is also an added benefit for employees whose spouse and dependents are not covered by the city’s insurance.
The clinic administered by Chesapeake Regional Healthcare provides services including, but not limited to: general health screenings, lab services, injections and immunizations, management of workplace injuries, and wellness training. Lab work that must be analyzed off-site is billed against an employee’s insurance with the city.
Olson told council that such clinics can take a few years to get off the ground.
“I’m very disappointed in the utilization of the employees health clinic,” Olson told the council. “The anticipated savings and utilization by our employees are not meeting what our minimum goals were for that program.”
Olson said the city is currently performing an analysis of the program.
“I’m not willing to make a recommendation yet that we cease using the clinic. We may need to do something differently,” he said.
City employees received several memos about the free clinic last year and officials are discussing others ways of encouraging its use.
“I am sad that they are not taking advantage of it,” said Councilor Billy Caudle. “Hopefully, they will in the future.”
Olson also told council that the city will not see a fee increase next fiscal year for medical benefits or vision coverage. Dental costs will go up $2.50 a month per employee, the first hike in seven years. Employees will still pay $39 a month for all coverages. Annually, the city pays $8,623 per employee for health, dental and vision insurance.
Olson told council that the city was originally facing a 3-percent increase for medical insurance.
“I was able to negotiate that down to a zero-percent increase,” Olson said. “That saved us roughly a $100,000 by doing that.”