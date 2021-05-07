Elizabeth City officials expect a large number of people will attend tonight’s First Friday ArtWalk despite the fact that people protesting the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. are expected to assemble downtown for a 16th consecutive day.
City Manager Montre Freeman said early Friday afternoon that the city had not received the required permit for a protest march but that he expects one will be submitted. Many of the protests have started at 5 p.m.
Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant noted that the marches have been peaceful and that most downtown business owners support the protesters' right to march. Twenty-one venues will participate in ArtWalk tonight, which Malenfant said is high for a non-holiday event.
“I don’t have any concerns,” Malenfant said. “I don’t anticipate any issues at all. We also have three grand openings. We are expecting a pretty good-sized crowd. We haven’t had 21 participants in quite a while.”
Protesters also marched during the downtown Cinco De Mayo celebration Wednesday and Malenfant said a larger number of people attended that event.
“Cinco De Mayo was an excellent event, and it wasn’t even really promoted until a day or two ahead,” Malenfant said. “There was a great crowd there. It was a very diverse crowd.’’
The police department had an extra presence for Wednesday’s event and Freeman said that will also be the case tonight for ArtWalk.