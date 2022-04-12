The financial hits keep coming for Elizabeth City.
Interim City Manager Richard Hicks told City Council Monday to expect a $1.2 million shortfall in water and sewer revenue for the fiscal year that ends June 30.
The city budgeted $11.8 million in water and sewer revenue after water rates increased 2% while sewer rates went up by 28% at the start of the fiscal year last July. The city anticipated water revenue of $5.4 million with sewer producing $4.5 million in revenue. The remaining $1.8 million is miscellaneous revenue.
“That’s a big hit in any year,” Hicks said of the shortfall. “These are the facts.”
A big part of the revenue shortfall occurred last fall when the city had to rebate around $500,000 to the U.S. Coast Guard for water overbilling that was first brought to the attention to city staff by U.S. Coast Guard officials in 2019.
Even before the rebate to the Coast Guard the city was still facing a hefty shortfall of $750,000.
“Whoever did your budget last year overestimated what you would bring in in the water and sewer fund,” Hicks said. “You are not generating the income you projected in your budget.”
City Council, however, possibly lowered the $1.2 million shortfall by $500,000 when it unanimously agreed to delay a project after hearing of the shortfall. Two water line and one sewer line replacement projects that money was appropriated for in the current fiscal water and sewer budget were put on hold.
Councilor Jeannie Young asked that the project be delayed until the city has a better understanding of its finances. The city is using an outside CPA firm to help straighten out the city’s financial statements and prepare for the audit of the 2020-21 fiscal year. The audit was due last Nov. 1.
“It doesn’t mean we are not going to do the project,” Young said. “It means just wait, hold off a little bit longer and give our staff time to look at everything financially and get the audit done to know where we really stand.”
But that still leaves a projected deficit of around $750,000 in water and sewer costs. Using money from the water and sewer fund balance, which totaled $6 million in March 2021, could be used to make up for the shortfall.
Councilor Johnnie Walton asked Hicks if the city should put a “moratorium” on any additional new spending until the city’s financial situation is clearer.
“I have concerns, and that might not be a bad idea,” Hicks said. “Several of the departments are going to be overbudget. I haven’t looked into funds that we will be bringing in but I suspect some of those were overestimated. I would have concerns about any new spending moving forward.”
Hicks said the Local Government Commission recently visited the city and expressed concerns about the water and sewer funds “currently being in the negative.”
City Council was told last May that the city had overcharged the U.S. Coast Guard Base just over $500,000 for water since the summer of 2019.
Councilors were told that the Coast Guard approached the city in August 2019 about the problem but that a former public utilities director told the Coast Guard the city’s billing was correct.
Current Public Utilities Director Dwan Bell discovered the overcharge last spring. The Coast Guard base is the city’s largest water customer.
“The decision was made to give the Coast Guard over $500,000 back because of prior errors in the bill,” Hicks said. “That $500,000 was taken out of that month’s (October’s) funds.’’
Hicks also presented City Council with a breakdown of 17 city departments that showed 12 are projected to come in underbudget this fiscal year with a total budget impact of around $1.5 million. But around $870,000 of that is unspent Powell Bill funding the city receives from the state. The fire department is expected to end the fiscal year with a surplus of $216,000.
Hicks is projecting five departments will come in overbudget on June 30 with a total budget impact of almost $345,000. Finance is projected to overspend its $544,000 budget by $174,000. Most of extra money is for outside financial assistance to help with the city’s financial woes.
“I find something else every day,” Hicks said. “As the information becomes more available and I feel I have my hands wrapped around it, I’m going to bring it to you.”