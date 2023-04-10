Elizabeth City plans to seek $8 million from a new pot of state funding to help fix its aging water and sewer systems.
State Rep. Bill Ward, R-Pasquotank, said Friday that the two-year state budget plan passed by the House last week contains $1 billion for water and sewer projects to be spent across the state. The budget passed on a 78-38 vote with nine Democrats joining all Republicans in voting in approval. State Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, also voted for the budget.
The House’s proposed budget would spend $29.8 billion during the fiscal year that starts July 1 and $30.9 billion starting in July 2024. The budget bill now goes to the Senate and has to be signed by Gov. Roy Cooper, although Republicans hold super-majorities in both chambers and could override any veto by Cooper.
Mayor Kirk Rivers said he and other city officials met with Ward and state Sen. Norman Sanderson, R-Pamlico, recently to discuss the city's plan to request more than $8 million in state funding for water and sewer needs.
City officials were advised almost three years ago by an outside consultant that the city needed around $37 million over 10 years to fix its water and sewer systems. But that price is most likely higher now because of rampant inflation over the past year.
“We have already put in a request,” Rivers said. “We met with our two representatives and we said that we felt like the state could help the city because of the age of our infrastructure. They (Ward and Sanderson) have been working diligently for us.”
Ward said the $1 billion in the House budget would be allocated to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality for distribution and he expects that need will be one of the criteria.
“It (the city's request) will be reviewed by DEQ to see what the needs are and it (funds) would be appropriated based on that,” Ward said. “At this juncture there has been no talk of having a cap on money that could be allocated to the city.”
Ward said once the Senate passes its budget and the two chambers work out a final budget, more information will become available about the water-sewer program.
“We have to wait until the budget comes out of the Senate and we know exactly how it will be appropriated,” Ward said.
Rivers expects that competition for the state money will be intense.
“It ($1 billion) sounds like a lot of money but there are many cities and counties that are in need,” Rivers said.
Ward also said that he has submitted a request to the House Appropriations Committee for an additional $12 million for the aviation program at Elizabeth City State University. The aviation department received $7.2 million when the current budget was enacted, money that will be used for a hanger for ECSU at Elizabeth City Regional Airport.
“We are hopeful that that appropriation will be granted so we can further expand that program,” Ward said.
Ward has also filed a bill that would allocate almost $110,000 in state funds to the Camden Sheriff’s Office for three new vehicles.
If the money is allocated, Camden's sheriff would purchase a 2024 Ford Police Interceptor utility AWD vehicle for $41,319, a 2024 Chevrolet Tahoe full-size police-rated utility 2WD vehicle for $36,751, and a 2024 Dodge Durango SXT AWD vehicle for $30,714.
Ward said the House budget proposal is good for the state, noting that the individual income tax rate is being cut and that teachers and state employees are receiving raises.
The individual income tax rate will drop from 4.6% to 4.5% under the House budget with a goal of reducing it to 3.99% by 2027. Teachers are slated to get an average 10.2% raise over the two years while state employees will receive a bump of 7.5% over the same two-year period.
“It’s a good budget that is going to move the state forward,” Ward said. “It’s a little more than it has been in the past but it is all going to a good cause. We are really hopeful that this budget stays intact as it goes through the Senate.’’