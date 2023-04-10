Elizabeth City plans to seek $8 million from a new pot of state funding to help fix its aging water and sewer systems.

State Rep. Bill Ward, R-Pasquotank, said Friday that the two-year state budget plan passed by the House last week contains $1 billion for water and sewer projects to be spent across the state. The budget passed on a 78-38 vote with nine Democrats joining all Republicans in voting in approval. State Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, also voted for the budget.