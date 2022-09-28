...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM THURSDAY TO
8 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with some gusts up to 35 kt
and very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 AM Thursday to 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
City Council is considering spending $2.25 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to extend electricity to the Sentara Regional Health Campus that is currently under construction. The building shown under construction is the campus's medical offices facility.
City Council is exploring using the bulk of the money Elizabeth City received from the American Rescue Plan Act to provide electric infrastructure to Sentara Healthcare’s new hospital.
City Council received a proposal Monday to spend $2.25 million providing electricity to the Sentra Albemarle Regional Health Campus that is currently under construction at Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road. The $200 million project includes a 235,000-square-foot hospital and a 83,000-square-foot medical office building.
The medical office building is scheduled to be completed in 2023 while the hospital is expected to open in late 2024 or 2025.
The city received almost $5.7 million from the federal government in ARPA funding but it has already allocated $260,000 of it for new radios for the Elizabeth City Fire Department. That leaves around $5.4 million left to be spent.
City department directors submitted proposals for City Council to review and the biggest request came from Public Utilities at $4.2 million, including money for the hospital project.
The total request from city department heads was $5.8 million, which is $433,000 more than is available in ARPA funds.
City Council took no action on the requests Monday. The city has until 2024 to obligate the money which must be spent by 2026.
City Council Finance Committee Chairman Johnson Biggs said the ARPA funds should not be spent on projects that will have a recurring impact on future city budgets. He said some city departments did not submit requests because they realized that money is needed for utility projects.
“What the departments have done is they have gone through and identified capital project needs,” Biggs said. “This is not to say that we have to spend all the ARPA money (on the requests). This is something where we can start to have a discussion around this.’’
Public Utilities Director Dwan Bell estimates that materials for expanding electricity to the hospital will cost $1 million while labor costs will be $1.25 million. The materials include copper wiring, transformers and electrical poles. An outside contractor will install the feed to the new hospital.
Bell is also requesting just over $1 million to conduct a closed-circuit television (CCTV) inspection and mapping of the entire sewer system.
An outside consultant told city officials in January that mapping the system is critical because of the lack of reliable data about the system. The data is not available because of the system's age, the consultant said.
One of the major problems with the city’s sewer system is infiltration by rainwater, which is then treated as wastewater. Left unchanged, a wastewater plant that’s often at capacity because of rainwater could have serious consequences for the city’s future growth, city officials previously have said.
Bell is also requesting that $200,000 be allocated to make repairs to the city’s six garbage trucks. Bell told council that currently only two of the six trucks are operable and running trash routes.
“We have three or four trucks that we are still waiting on (repair) estimates for,” Bell said. “We have one truck with $50,000 in repairs but we are hoping insurance will take care of it.”
Bell told City Council that another critical need is almost $181,000 for a sewer force main repair at Mid-Atlantic Christian University.
The police department is requesting to spend $411,000 of the federal money, including $354,000 for five new police vehicles. The total cost includes equipment and upfitting the vehicles.
The police department is also asking for around $87,000 for cameras. Ten in-car cameras at a cost of $80,000 are proposed to be purchased as part of an ongoing upgrade. The other $7,000 is requested for two additional cameras to monitor city streets.
“The location for the two additional cameras, for the city system, have not been determined yet,” interim police Chief Phil Webster said in an email. “The addition of the two cameras is part of an ongoing annual expansion of the system.”
The fire department is seeking an additional $165,000, including $90,000 to replace the roof at one of the fire stations. The department also wants to spend $59,000 for new airpacks.
Parks and Recreation is asking for $365,000 in ARPA funds with $250,000 going to replace the gym floor at Knobbs Creek being the biggest request. The department is also asking for $100,000 for the Knobbs Creek playground and $15,000 for a bridge at the Knobbs Creek Par 3 golf course.
Finance is seeking $320,000 for seven different capital projects. It wants $100,000 for the Greg Isley accounting firm that is helping the city straighten out its books and $70,000 for the city’s audit firm PB Mares among others.
The Information Technology Department is asking for $150,000 for technology improvements.