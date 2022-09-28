Medical office building at hospital site

City Council is considering spending $2.25 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to extend electricity to the Sentara Regional Health Campus that is currently under construction. The building shown under construction is the campus's medical offices facility.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

City Council is exploring using the bulk of the money Elizabeth City received from the American Rescue Plan Act to provide electric infrastructure to Sentara Healthcare’s new hospital.

City Council received a proposal Monday to spend $2.25 million providing electricity to the Sentra Albemarle Regional Health Campus that is currently under construction at Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road. The $200 million project includes a 235,000-square-foot hospital and a 83,000-square-foot medical office building.