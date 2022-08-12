Elizabeth City City Council is proposing to allocate more than $300,000 in unused funds from a state COVID-19 grant to help Food Bank of the Albemarle serve up to 1,000 more households in Pasquotank County each month.

The city received a $765,000 a Community Development Block Grant through the N.C. Department of Commerce in December 2020 to start a Coronavirus Care Collaborative Program in partnership with the Albemarle Area United Way.