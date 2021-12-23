City officials are making plans to use possible state and federal funding to improve and construct sidewalks in the city.
The city is slated to get $250,000 to help with pedestrian improvements from the state, with money going for improvements near a proposed skybridge at Elizabeth City State University.
The city’s request in July for a $2 million grant through Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program was denied. That money was going to used for the Weeksville Road Accessibility and Connectivity Plan, which is a planned a new multi-use path along the Halstead Boulevard and the Weeksville Road corridor.
“USDOT has not advised us yet where the application fell short, but we are expecting some follow-up next month,” said city Grants Coordinator Jon Hawley, referring to the U.S. Department of Transportation. “That will help inform whether we resubmit the application next year.”
Hawley said the city is continuing to explore other grant opportunities to fund sidewalk improvements.
“We are still discussing what funding sources might help us,” Hawley said. “Some grant programs that can pay for street improvements will do so only when they’re tied to broader community or economic development initiatives, housing or job creation. So, that may make it difficult to align WalkEC projects with them.”
If future funding becomes available any improvements would be guided by the city’s WalkEC master plan.
City staff briefed City Council earlier this month on needed sidewalk improvements after Councilor Kem Spence ask staff about making improvements on River Road.
Community Development Director Kellen Long told City Council that staff has been in contact with the N.C. Department of Transportation since many of the improvements in the pedestrian master plan are along state-maintained roads.
Long said after consulting with DOT Resident Engineer David Otts the city has outlined the process needed to go through if funds become available for sidewalk improvements. Part of that process is the city would need to enter into an encroachment agreement with NCDOT.
“River Road is one that has been on our radar for sometime,” Long said. “The project has been thrown out into the (NCDOT) pool of projects.’’
Some of the other needed sidewalk projects include North River Road, Herrington Road and the N.C. 344 Halstead Boulevard sidewalk.
Long said the next steps of implementing the WalkEc plan include identifying funding to have selected projects engineered and designed and then to get federal or state funding for construction, including from NCDOT for state-maintained roads.
“We can double-end it to see what type of funds we could receive,” Long said.
The WalkEC plan started in the fall of 2019 and was funded by a $48,000 grant from NCDOT and a $12,000 match by the city.
The WalkEC master plan identified 10 priority projects across the city to make it more pedestrian friendly.