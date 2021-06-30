Elizabeth City's finance director said she plans to retire after being with the city for more than 30 years.
Evelyn Benton was named city finance director by former interim City Manager Eddie Buffaloe in November. She was named interim finance director last October after then Finance Director Suzanne Tungate resigned.
Benton said she had been thinking about retiring for the last several months and made a final decision Monday night.
“I am planning on retiring,” Benton said Wednesday. “I’ve already got 30 years, I figured it was time.”
Benton has not yet set a date when she will officially retire and said in a phone interview early Wednesday afternoon that she had not yet informed city officials of her decision.
“I still have a lot to think about as far as when I can leave here,” Benton said. “But it is something I am considering soon. I have to see how long the retirement process takes. I think it is 60 days now. I have not had a chance to begin that.”