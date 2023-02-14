The city of Elizabeth City has finished providing auditors the documentation needed to complete the first of its two past-due audits but the second won’t be completed until May.

The city has not submitted its audit to the state’s Local Government Commission for the 2020-21 fiscal year that was due on Oct. 31, 2021. The city also missed last year’s Oct. 31 deadline for submitting its audit for the 2021-22 fiscal year. That’s because the 2020-21 audit isn’t complete.