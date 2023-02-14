The city of Elizabeth City has finished providing auditors the documentation needed to complete the first of its two past-due audits but the second won’t be completed until May.
The city has not submitted its audit to the state’s Local Government Commission for the 2020-21 fiscal year that was due on Oct. 31, 2021. The city also missed last year’s Oct. 31 deadline for submitting its audit for the 2021-22 fiscal year. That’s because the 2020-21 audit isn’t complete.
City officials said in late October that the final paperwork needed for the 2020-21 audit was nearly complete and that it would be submitted to the city’s outside auditor PB Mares by the end of the year. That deadline was later pushed back to the end of January.
But Mayor Kirk Rivers said Monday that PB Mares requested additional information, including recently on city capital projects that were completed as far back as the 1970s.
“It seems like all the paperwork for the 2020-21 audit has been submitted,” Rivers said. “Hopefully, we will receive that audit. This audit is going back 20 years to bring up for write off of projects. They had to submit documentation that the money was spent.’’
However, work on the 2021-22 past due audit will be delayed because PB Mares is entering “tax season” and won’t have time to work on the city’s audit. Rivers said finishing the second past-due audit should be a smoother process with the 2020-21 audit complete.
“We will have a lull and then they will start 2021-22,” Rivers said.
City Manager Montre Freeman praised the work of the city’s Finance Department in gathering the information requested by PB Mares to complete the audit.
“As we are working through this audit process, my hat is off to my finance team,” Freeman said. “There have been some late nights here answering the call. They have been working really, really hard to make this happen. The work will continue.”
The city has been on the state’s Local Government Commission’s Unit Assistance List since 2020 due to internal financial control issues and concerns about the financial condition of the city’s general fund and utility funds.