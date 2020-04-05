Tyson Farms Grain Company is carrying out a massive salvage operation after soybeans in one of its silos off U.S. Highway 17 Bypass in Elizabeth City apparently caught fire on Thursday.
In his weekly memo to City Council on Friday, City Manager Rich Olson said the company had contacted the city Fire Department after soybeans in one of its silos were smoldering.
According to Olson, each of the silos on the site holds about 250,000 bushels of grain, and there were an estimated 200,000 bushels of soybeans in the silo at the time the company alerted fire officials.
Olson said Tyson officials determined there was a significant amount of soybeans that could be salvaged from the silo and its crews were working to remove them.
He said said city firefighters were on the scene at the silo for nearly six hours Thursday and returned with the Inter-County Volunteer Fire Department to assist with a subsequent fire that began Friday morning.
"This is a large operation and will possibly continue through the weekend until the silo can be safely emptied," Olson said in his memo.