Elizabeth City officials are gearing up today for the largest group of marchers thus far for a protest of Andrew Brown Jr.'s shooting death.
City Manager Montre Freeman said between 700 and 1,000 protesters are expected to participate in today's protest, which was set to get underway from Waterfront Park at noon.
The protesters will move from the park on Water Street to Brown's home at 411 Perry Street and then march to the Pasquotank Public Safety Building, Freeman said.
Elizabeth City police said on the department's Facebook page at 2:35 p.m. to expect delays and road closures on Ehringhaus Street near Water Street; Roanoke Avenue near Brooks Avenue; and on Road Street from Ehringhaus to Colonial Avenue.
The protest, which received a permit from city officials on Friday, is being led by the Rev. Greg Drumwright a national civil rights activist from Greensboro and head of Justice 4 the Next Generation. The protest is expected to end about 6 p.m.
According to Freeman, today's protest of Brown's April 21 fatal shooting by Pasquotank sheriff's deputies is significant because it's the first that will include members of Brown's family.
It also will be longer than past protests of Brown's death over the past 11 days because it's expected to include a number of stops and activities.
"It's not just a protest and a walk. There will be a number of moving parts," Freeman said.
Today's protest also coincides with a public viewing of Brown's casket at Museum of the Albemarle from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Freeman said both the Water Street-Ehringhaus Street intersection and the Water Street-Shepard Street intersection will be closed during the three-hour viewing.
Troopers with the N.C. Highway Patrol will be assisting the Elizabeth City Police Department with redirecting traffic around the protests and the public viewing at the museum.