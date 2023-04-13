Elizabeth City received a clean audit opinion from its outside auditor on its past-due 2020-21 fiscal year audit.
A clean audit opinion indicates the auditor’s belief that the city’s financial statements fairly present its financial results, financial position and cash flows.
Auditor PB Mares, however, did cite numerous "material weaknesses" in the audit that was submitted to the state’s Local Government Commission almost 18 months late. It was due Oct. 31, 2021.
The state Auditor’s Office website describes a material weakness as an “significant deficiency or a combination of significant deficiencies.”
PB Mares notes in the audit that high-turnover in the city’s Finance Department was a contributing factor in many of the internal control material weaknesses found.
One material weakness cited in the audit was the timeliness of bank reconciliations.
The city did not reconcile its books for a period of roughly 15-17 months starting in the summer of 2020. The city started that catchup process in September 2021 and City Council was told last October that the city is current with its bank reconciliations.
City Manager Montre Freeman submitted an extensive “corrective action plan” for the material weaknesses on April 6 that is included in the audit PB Mares submitted to the state.
Freeman states in his plan that he and Finance Director Alicia Steward will request “to hire staff whose responsibilities will include the city’s bank reconciliations.” They also propose to develop written procedures for timely bank reconciliations.
The corrective action plan states that if City Council approves the move that the hiring process will begin on Sept. 29.
The Daily Advance requested and received a copy of the 119-page audit from the Office of the State Treasurer earlier this week. PB Mares submitted the city’s audit to the state at 6:52 p.m. on Monday.
Because the 2020-21 city audit was late the 2021-22 audit that was due last October is also past due. But city officials said Monday that audit should be completed and submitted to the state sometime in the next six weeks since the 2020-21 audit has been completed.
PB Mares will present the 2020-21 audit to City Council Tuesday at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
PB Mares issuing an unmodified, or clean, 2020-21 audit opinion is of key significance to the city. If the auditor had issued a modified, or qualified, opinion it could have had a significant negative impact on the city’s credit and bond rating.
The audit shows that the city’s unassigned General Fund balance was around $2.5 million, or 11.3% of total General Fund expenditures, for the 2020-21 fiscal year. That figure was 11% in the fiscal year 2019-20.
The unassigned General Fund balance is money that hasn’t been set aside for anything and cushions the city against unexpected expenses or losses of revenue in its General Fund.
There is no statutory minimum requirement for fund balance available but the LGC’s website states that an 8% General Fund balance generally equals one month of expenditures.
“Fund balance available is just one of many factors that can be used to determine a unit’s fiscal health,” the LGC website states. “There are few units that can operate in a fiscally sound manner with only 8% fund balance available.”
However, the 2020-21 audit may not portray the city’s current financial condition since there is still the one outstanding audit for 2021-22.
The city’s liabilities also decreased by $1.1 million in the fiscal year 2020-21. The key factor in this decrease was due to principal payments on long-term debt, according to the city’s analysis of the audit.