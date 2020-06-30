Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN PASQUOTANK...NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN...AND NORTHERN CURRITUCK COUNTIES... THE CITY OF CHESAPEAKE AND THE SOUTHEASTERN CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH... AT 551 PM EDT, RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 7 MILES EAST OF VIRGINIA BEACH TO 6 MILES SOUTHWEST OF CHESAPEAKE. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTH AT 20 MPH. WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH AND PEA SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. IN ADDITION...RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... VIRGINIA BEACH, CURRITUCK, ELIZABETH CITY, GREAT BRIDGE, SOUTH MILLS, CHESAPEAKE, BACK BAY, FENTRESS, MORGANS CORNER, NORTHWEST, PRINCESS ANNE, MOYOCK, KNOTTS ISLAND, HORSESHOE, PIERCEVILLE, SIGMA, TAR CORNER, GREGORY, SHARON AND PUNGO. IF YOU SEE LIGHTNING OR HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE AT RISK! TAKE SHELTER INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. IF YOU CANNOT FIND SHELTER IN A BUILDING A VEHICLE PROVIDES SAFETY FROM LIGHTNING. MOTORISTS SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION IN THE VICINITY OF THESE STORMS. BE PREPARED FOR RAPID CHANGES IN WEATHER AND ROAD CONDITIONS. HEAVY RAIN COULD CAUSE PONDING OF WATER ON ROADS, AND POSSIBLE MINOR FLOODING OF DITCHES AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS.