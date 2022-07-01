Sewer capacity issues that threatened to slow the planned expansion at Hockmeyer Corp. have been solved thanks to a $3.6 million infusion of funding from the state.
Elizabeth City State University and the U.S. Coast Guard base will also benefit from the money.
State Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, said Wednesday that the $3.6 million was added to the state budget to help the city to make needed sewer improvements.
The legislation states that at least $1 million of the money has to be used for sewer improvements that benefit ECSU for planned construction projects on campus. The remaining $2.6 million can be used by the city for other improvements.
“I’m delighted to get this into the budget,” Steinburg said. “I knew this was important for the city, Hockmeyer and ECSU. It was a last-minute ask of me but I was able to get it in.”
The money should allow Hockmeyer to move forward with a $6 million expansion project to its Weeksville Road facility. Hockmeyer announced in February that it hoped to begin construction of the 35,000-foot expansion this summer.
Mayor Kirk Rivers said the money will allow the city to build a new pump station that will increase capacity in the area that encompasses Hockmeyer, ECSU and the Coast Guard base, allowing for future development. The pump station at Grace Drive that services that area has exceeded its capacity.
“We asked for funds to hopefully build a completely new pump station,” Rivers said. “What that will do is free up space at Grace and provide added capacity to get it (wastewater) back to the plant.”
The sewer issues threatened to derail the Hockmeyer expansion project and city officials recently approached Steinburg and state Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, for help.
“(Hockmeyer) was getting some pushback from the state environmental people because of (the city’s) lack of capacity,” Steinburg said.
Rivers said keeping the Hockmeyer expansion on track is critical for the city. A new pump station will also help future economic development in the area.
“We are very happy that they (Hockmeyer) are providing new jobs in the city,” Rivers said. “We also want to make sure that other companies that may be looking at that area know there is sufficient capacity.”
Steinburg said that after being told about the issue with Hockmeyer that he sought additional money for the pump station to also benefit ECSU and the Coast Guard. There is also money in the state budget for a new dormitory and dining hall on campus.
“After we got looking at this, we got thinking about the new building projects at the university,” Steinburg said. “After inquiring, we found out ECSU was going to find themselves in the same position as Hockmeyer when they were going to expand unless we were able to get some money for them.”
Rivers credited the entire City Council’s lobbying efforts for getting the money appropriated. He said it was a process that began before the current City Council was sworn in June 16.
“All the councilors called to explain the importance of this project,” Rivers said. “Both Sen. Steinburg and Rep. Hunter were open to this and proceeded to get this funded. They got it into the budget from the Senate side and the House side.”
City Council recently approved spending $500,000 of the $5.6 million it received from the federal American Rescue Plan to increase capacity at the Grace Drive pump station. Rivers, however, was not sure if that project would move forward, saying City Council needed to discuss it with city staff.
Hockmeyer, a longtime local manufacturer of state-of-the-art process equipment, announced in the summer of 2019 that the company planned to invest more than $6 million in an expansion that would add 35,000 feet of manufacturing space to its existing 47,000-square-foot facility.
The company said at the time the expansion would create 90 good-paying jobs. Those jobs would include information technology and human resource positions to more skilled positions like water jet operators, electrical assemblers, welders and machinists.