City utility customers can again pay their electricity and water bill at City Hall.
The customer service center in the Rick Gardner Municipal Building was set to reopen Tuesday after being closed since the end of March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
City Manager Rich Olson said in his weekly memo to City Council and the mayor on Friday that Elizabeth City will follow Centers for Disease Control recommended guidelines in reopening the center, including the mandatory wearing of face coverings.
Customers will also undergo a temperature screening and be required to sanitize their hands before entering the service area.
Access to City Hall will be one-way with customers entering the front doors on East Colonial and exiting the rear of the building.
Only nine people at a time, including city employees, will be allowed in the customer service area.
The service center opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. but residents are encouraged to use the drive-up at City Hall or the kiosk and online portal for transactions. The City Hall lobby will be closed daily from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. to allow city staff to sanitize the area.
The reopening will allow city utility customers to signup for COVID-19 “catchup” agreements and well as conduct other business.
The city was not allowed to disconnect utilities for nonpayment from March 31 to July 1 and some city utility customers have hefty past due bills as a result. To avoid disconnection, the city has set up a COVID-19 agreement “catchup” repayment plan for customers. While their payments are capped at $100 a month, customers are required to pay their July bill.
Olson said Monday morning that 332 utility customers had signed COVID-19 agreements thus far.
“The reopening will allow service applications and COVID-19 agreement appointments,” Olson said.
The city’s satellite office at South Griffin Street was closed at 5 p.m. Friday in order to “maximize efficiencies and level of service” at City Hall, Olson said. The closing will be temporary, he said.