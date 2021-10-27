City officials hope to hire a new city manager in February.
The city is looking to replace former City Manager Montre Freeman, who was terminated by City Council without cause on Sept. 30.
Freeman has since signed a separation agreement pledging not to take legal action against Elizabeth City in return for six months of salary. City Attorney William Morgan said the city began processing a payment of $70,000 to Freeman earlier this week.
Council agreed Monday night to have Chapel Hill-based Developmental Associates to again lead the nationwide search for a new city manager. But Developmental’s search won’t cost the city $18,000 like it did for the search that brought Freeman to the city in January.
When it was hired to find a replacement for former City Manager Rich Olson last year, Development Associates agreed to perform another search for free, minus expenses, if Freeman left before a year was up.
Interim City Manager Ralph Clark told City Council that those expenses are expected to between $5,000 and $6,000 and that Developmental Associates would start the search process as early as this week.
“It’s a minimum cost for us to do this,” Clark said. “The only cost would be some out-of-pocket expenses for testing and some miscellaneous stuff.”
Clark said the plan is to have a December deadline for candidates to submit resumes and for Developmental Associates to meet with City Council after then to discuss the applicants.
An assessment center will be held in January before council settles on a final candidate in February. The assessment center process involves using several different selection exercises to assess candidates for a job at the same time and place.
“I think we need to start this process as expeditiously as possible,” said Councilman Kem Spence. “The longer before we start the process the longer it will be before we hire a manager.’’
Clark said Developmental Associates President Steve Straus told him that the search firm didn’t get the applicants for the city’s manager vacancy that they would have liked the first time.
Clark then suggested that Straus make contact with ElectriCities to seek the names of potential candidates. ElectriCities is a not-for-profit membership organization of municipally owned electric utilities like Elizabeth City.
“Electric is a big part of the (city’s) organization, a big part of the budget,” Clark said. “I told him (Straus) that he and I would jointly make some contacts at ElectriCities to see who is out there.’’
Clark, who served as city manager from 1991 to 1995, said it is difficult to recruit in northeastern North Carolina and told City Council that is has to do a good job of selling the city to potential applicants.
“It’s a wonderful place to be,” Clark said. “This was a really a good stop in my career. I advanced greater in my ability to manage people right here than anywhere in my whole career. We have to find a way to sell that to potential applicants.”