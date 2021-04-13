Elizabeth City officials are hoping to have an Independence Day Celebration on the Fourth of July that includes a fireworks display along the waterfront.
But first the city must overcome two obstacles: finding a location, most likely a barge, to launch the fireworks from; and secondly, adapting to what, if any, COVID-19 outdoor mass gathering restrictions will still be in place in July.
Last year’s Fourth of July celebration was canceled in because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want to have it, but it depends on COVID,” Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks and Recreation Director Sean Clark told City Council Monday night.
City Manager Montre Freeman told councilors that his proposed $67.7 million budget includes money for an Independence Day celebration. The Parks and Recreation Department’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year includes $50,000 for special events, and that includes money for an Independence Day celebration.
“We will talk about it more in depth,” Freeman told councilors. “I think it will have a great economic impact to have fireworks on the water in a city like Elizabeth City.”
Clark said securing a barge to rent at a reasonable price is proving to be difficult. The city historically has launched fireworks from a rented barge moored in the Pasquotank River.
“We want to shoot them off from the river,” Clark said. “The issue is a barge and that has been our biggest challenge. We haven’t been able to find one locally. We have called several companies in the area and no one has one that is available, so far. Time is running short.’’
Parks and Rec officials are working with the city’s fire department to find a land site from where to launch the fireworks, but Clark said that, too, has been a challenge.
“We haven’t been successful in finding a place that is safe and can be visible,” Clark said.
The last Independence Day Celebration in 2019 at Waterfront Park included fireworks, music, food vendors and various activities for children. The fireworks that year were also launched from a barge and the display was paid for with both public funds and private donations.
Even if there is no fireworks display, Clark said Parks and Rec would like to host some sort of Independence Day celebration — if COVID-19 restrictions allow.
“If we can do it, we will do it that Sunday (July 4) because most people will be off from work on that Monday,” Clark said.