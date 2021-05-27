You can always expect fireworks in Elizabeth City — now again in celebration of Independence Day.
A fireworks display will be part of the city’s Independence Day Celebration that will be held on Friday, July 2. The celebration was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Independence Day Celebration will be held in conjunction with First Friday ArtWalk with the fireworks show scheduled to get underway at 9 p.m.
City and downtown officials also announced Thursday that a Summer Sounds Music Series will be launching next month at Mariners’ Wharf Park. It will be held on every First Friday ArtWalk starting with June 4, and also every other Sunday beginning June 13. The First Friday music series will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. while the music series on Sundays will be every other Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. also announced Thursday that it will sponsor a Fall Festival Columbus Day weekend in October.
The big news at Thursday’s ECDI meeting, however, was that the city’s Independence Day Celebration is returning with a bang — actually nearly 30 minutes of bangs — after being canceled last year due to COVID.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks and Recreation Superintendent of Recreation Darris Sawyer told ECDI that the fireworks will be launched from Waterfront Park by Wetzel Pyrotechnics of Currituck County.
The last time the city had a Independence Day Celebration fireworks display in 2019 they were launched from a barge in the Pasquotank River. Sawyer said Parks and Rec could not find a barge this year.
Parks and Recreation Director Sean Clark said the fireworks display will cost around $20,000, which is about the same amount spent in 2019. The display will use mostly 3-inch shells with some 4-inch shells that will be launched to heights of around 325 feet over the river.
“It will be as good a display, if not even better, as the last one,” Clark said.
Waterfront Park will be closed to the public for the fireworks but Sawyer said there will be plenty of good viewing spots, including on the green in front of Museum of the Albemarle.
“We will set them up in the park and shoot them over the water,” Sawyer said. “Anyone that is downtown will be able to see them.”
Part of the reason the celebration is being held on July 2 is because of the lack of availability of pyrotechnics companies on the Fourth of July, Sawyer said.
“A lot of fireworks companies have shut down,” Sawyer said. “People have lost their jobs, their license.’’
The city’s Independence Day Celebration will also offer activities for children, such as face painting, magicians, corn hole boards and lawn games among others. Sawyer also said there will be a couple of food trucks parked along the waterfront.
“With the food trucks, we are not looking to offer anything that downtown businesses have,” Sawyer said.
The Summer Sounds Music Series is a collaborative effort between the city, Elizabeth City State University and ECDI. Clark said there could be more than one musical act performing, especially on Sundays.
“This is yet another event that will bring people downtown,” said ECDI Executive Director Deborah Malenfant.
ECDI earlier this year canceled May’s Potato Festival for the second straight year because of COVID-19 gathering limits. A festival planned for Oct. 8-11 will be a somewhat scaled down version of the May event.
The Potato Festival is a major source of revenue for ECDI, bringing in between $25,000 and $40,000 to the organization annually. Malenfant hopes the October event will bring in around $20,000.
ECDI Board Chairman Tim Williams said the organization was able to again book Florida-based Deggeller Attractions to provide rides for the fall festival.
“We would not do a full-fledged Potato Festival,” Williams said. “But we can bring the rides in and they have some food vendors with them. That will really minimize a lot of the work that we have to do ahead of time.’’