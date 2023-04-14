pritchard street speed bumps

A vehicle traveling north approaches the new speed humps that the city installed earlier this week, Thursday evening.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

City Council unanimously voted this week to add traffic calming measures on Pritchard Street and city leaders seem poised to add similar additional measures on West Church Street close to Hughes Boulevard.

After the vote, City Manager Montre Freeman told City Council that he and Public Utilities Director Dwan Bell would ride the 100 to 200 block of Pritchard Street to see how many speed humps needed to be installed.