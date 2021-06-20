Elizabeth City resident Michael Little received a "Freedom Award" from city officials Saturday morning for his winning proposal to paint a Black Lives Matter mural on E. Colonial Avenue in front of city hall.
City officials held a dedication ceremony for the Black Lives Matter Street Art Project in front of city hall. City Council voted to paint the BLM mural in the aftermath of the deadly shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. on April 21.
Little has begun the stenciling process for his mural and city officials are hoping the artwork will be finished in time for the city's Independence Day Celebration on July 2.