The city of Elizabeth City is seeking public input on the state of the city’s housing market.
According to city staff, the survey will help the city plan outreach efforts to promote fair and affordable housing.
City residents are invited to fill out a short Fair Housing” survey via SurveyMonkey; the web link is https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LVPHBM9. Smartphone users can also scan a QR (quick response) Code to reach the survey.
A print version of the survey will also be mailed out to city utility customers in their utility bills over the next month. Residents are asked not to complete the paper survey if you take it online. The survey will be open until March 19.
For more information, call 337-6861, or email Jon Hawley at jhawley@cityofec.com.