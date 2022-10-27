Elizabeth City Finance Director Alicia Steward told City Council this week that the city is close to gathering the financial information needed to complete its 2020-21 audit that was due almost a year ago.

The city’s 2020-21 audit was due last Oct. 31 but financial bookkeeping problems dating back to the summer of 2020 have delayed its completion. Since that audit is not complete the city’s 2021-22 audit that is due Monday will also be late.