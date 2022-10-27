Elizabeth City Finance Director Alicia Steward told City Council this week that the city is close to gathering the financial information needed to complete its 2020-21 audit that was due almost a year ago.
The city’s 2020-21 audit was due last Oct. 31 but financial bookkeeping problems dating back to the summer of 2020 have delayed its completion. Since that audit is not complete the city’s 2021-22 audit that is due Monday will also be late.
One issue in preparing the 2020-21 audit is that the city did not reconcile its books for between 15 and 16 months starting in the summer of 2020. The city started that catchup process in September 2021 and the books are now current.
“We don’t have far to go now,” said Steward, who was named finance director in July. “After this (2021), what we are doing now, we will be able to ease into the very next audit because we are prepared now. We have those internal processes now. We are improving those processes.”
Completing the two audits will be a step in getting the city off the Local Government Commission’s Unit Assistance List. According to a memo to City Council dated Sept. 24, 2021, the city was notified in a Sept. 15, 2021 letter by the LGC that it was on the watch list because it filed its 2019-20 audit after the Oct. 31, 2020 deadline.
A Sept. 3, 2021 letter from the LGC stated that the 2019-20 audit was not received by the state until Aug. 13, 2021, “well after the extended due date of Jan. 31, 2021.”
That LGC letter further stated that the city needed to take “appropriate action now to ensure that the audited financial statements for the 2021 fiscal year are submitted timely.”
Then interim City Manager Eddie Buffaloe indicated in the Sept. 24, 2021 memo to council that a combination of high turnover in the Finance Department and the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the 2019-20 audit being late.
According to data provided by the state’s Treasurer’s Office, there are 142 local governments — of the more than 1,100 towns and cities in the state that the LGC has oversight authority over — on the watch list. Elizabeth City is the third-largest government entity on the watch list; 79 of the governmental units on the list have populations of fewer than 1,000 people.
Elizabeth City and the LGC entered into a Financial Accountability Agreement last month in an effort to help get the city current with its financial bookkeeping.
Two LGC staff members spent most of last week working with Steward and the Finance Department staff and they are set to return the second week of November.
City Council Finance Committee Chairman Johnson Biggs told City Council that the LGC was pleased with the city’s cooperation thus far in executing the Financial Accountability Agreement.
Biggs, Mayor Kirk Rivers and Mayor Pro Tem Kem Spence had a kickoff meeting with the LGC staff on Oct. 17 and they had a second meeting last Friday. Biggs said the LGC staff is working closely with the Finance Department at “looking at things” that need to get done to complete the past-due audit.
“(LGC) staff was complimentary of our staff, where we are and how open we have been in willing to work with them,” Biggs said. “I would say on (last) Friday they (LGC) were very positive about things. We are fortunate to have folks willing to assist us.”
Steward said the last reconciliation of the city’s books was in June 2020. Steward, who was the interim director at the time, submitted a corrective action plan to City Council on Sept. 27, 2021 that included a recommendation that the city hire an outside accounting firm.
Steward said in an email Thursday she discovered the lack of bank reconciliations around “August or September of 2021.”
According to minutes of the Sept. 27, 2021 meeting, Buffaloe told City Council “our Finance Department needs assistance to get off the UAL list.” Council then agreed to hire Greg Isley CPA to assist the finance department.
Steward said in an email Wednesday that the bank reconciliations are now current.
At the time Isley was hired, Buffaloe was serving his second stint as interim manager after council had placed City Manager Montre Freeman on administrative leave with pay on Aug. 23, 2021 pending an investigation, the results of which have never been released. Freeman was terminated on Sept. 30, 2021 after nine months on the job but was recently rehired on Oct. 12 by the current City Council and he started Tuesday.
Buffaloe’s first stint as interim manager began on Aug. 22, 2020 after former manager Rich Olson left to take a job in Texas.
“From everything that I can tell it appears that the failure to complete the bank reconciliations started sometime around July 2020,” Biggs told City Council Monday night. “It looks like it started, maybe, after our former manager (Rich Olson) left and before Mr. Freeman started (the first time). Somewhere in that neighborhood.”
Biggs described the process of reconciling the books as a “cumbersome effort.” He said the LGC is working with the Finance Department to streamline the process moving forward.
“It’s caught up now,” Biggs said. “I believe, and I could be wrong, when it finally got caught up the bank recons (reconciliations) had not been done for 16 months. It’s been highly publicized how far behind the city was.’’
Steward said in her email that the new processes being implemented by the Finance Department have streamlined the reconciliation process.
“There will be daily reconciliations,” Steward said. “It usually takes a few days after months’ end to receive our bank statements. From those, we’ll conduct a final review and analysis. We’re estimating that each month should be completed by the 15th of the following month.”
Spence said the city is moving in the right direction with getting its financial bookkeeping in order, saying the problem “did not start last week.” He also thanked Steward for the work the department is doing.
“It didn’t start overnight and it going to take us probably a little more time to get it right,” Spence said. “At this point on, we are just going to trust the process.’’
In an email to City Council this week, Biggs said the Finance Department has a “hard deadline of November 10” to record all financial transactions for the 2021-22 fiscal year that ended June 30.
Biggs wrote that Isley has been comparing the city’s general ledger to its bank statements and that transactions have been identified that went through the city bank account but were not recorded on the general ledger.
“For example, periodically funds are due to the city from the state,” Biggs wrote. “The state may electronically deposit these funds into the Elizabeth City bank account. City staff should then record the deposit on its general ledger, but that step has not occurred. The result is the bank account and the city books do not agree.”
Biggs also said in the email to council that any transaction involving cash that remains unrecorded means the city cannot move its 2021-22 audit forward nor “will it know how much cash is available.”
“The general ledger is not accurate,” Biggs wrote. “Additionally, the finance team must develop procedures and processes for each of the outstanding items so the situation does not occur again. This is a critical step to ensuring accurate cash records.”
Biggs also wrote that once the 2021-22 items are recorded city staff will address this fiscal year’s unrecorded transactions.
As of Wednesday, the city had spent $299,114 with Isley and Biggs said he expects the firm will continue to assist the city “for a little while.” The firm is paid $100 an hour for its work.
“We can still be contracted with them and still pay them very little,” Biggs said. “It’s all about how much we are asking them to do for us. The more they do for us the more we pay them. The less we ask them to do the less we pay them.’’