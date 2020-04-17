A local man with a history of past arrests for firearm-related charges has been charged with shooting another area man in Elizabeth City Thursday afternoon.
Donchez Dejuan Gramby, 32, whose last known address was the 1400 block of River Road, is charged with shooting Sherman Pepino Banks Jr. at Monroe Plaza in the 140 block of Rich Boulevard, Agent Barbara Morgan of the Elizabeth City Police Department said.
Banks, who was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center by private vehicle, was treated for non-life threatening injuries, Morgan said.
It was not immediately clear whether Banks is still at the hospital. A hospital spokeswoman said Friday she was unable to provide an update "on this patient's condition at this time."
According to Morgan, city police responded to a reported shooting in the Monroe Plaza around 5 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they learned Banks, 27, whose last known address was the 900 block of Simpson Ditch Road, was en route to the hospital and that the person suspected of shooting him — described as a black male with long dreads and wearing a white tank top and blue jeans — was last seen headed toward Halstead Boulevard.
Police later determined Gramby to be the suspect in Banks' shooting and arrested him, Morgan said. Gramby is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, going armed to the terror of people and discharging a firearm in the city limits.
After appearing before a magistrate, Gramby was transported to Albemarle District Jail where he's being held in lieu of a $102,000 secured bond. His first court appearance in Pasquotank District Court is Monday at 9:30 a.m.
Morgan said police are still investigating the incident and additional charges may be filed.
Gramby has a history of previous arrests. According to Morgan, he was charged with assault and possession of a firearm by a felon in 2014. A year later, he again was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon as well as carrying a concealed weapon and driving while impaired.
Gramby has also been arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and two counts of possession of a malt beverage while underage in 2005; possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, resisting a public officer and altering/stealing/destroying criminal evidence in 2006; assault on a female and resisting a public officer in 2008; possession of up to a half-ounce of marijuana in 2010; driving without a driver's license in 2011; driving while impaired in 2012; and communicating threats in 2013. Just last year, he was charged with resisting a public officer.