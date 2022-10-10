knobbs creek rec baseball field

The infield of the baseball field at Holmes Field at Knobbs Creek Recreation Center is seen from the first base dugout, Monday afternoon. A team in a summer collegiate baseball league may be using the field for its home games next summer.  

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Future Major League Baseball players may call Elizabeth City home next summer.

City Council was scheduled to vote on agreement Monday night with the summer collegiate baseball Old North State League to lease Holmes Field for a team that will be based in the city.