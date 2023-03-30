Pritchard street

The 100 block of Pritchard Street is seen from Main Street on Tuesday. Elizabeth City officials are considering installing speed humps on a portion of the street following a traffic study showing more motorists are using it as a cut-through between busier roads. 

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

City Council directed city staff Monday night to hold a meeting with residents on a portion of Pritchard to discuss the installation of traffic-calming measures on the street.