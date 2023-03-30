Elizabeth City officials are considering installing speed humps on a portion of Pritchard Street following a traffic study showing more motorists are using the street as a cut-through between busier roads.
City Council directed city staff Monday night to hold a meeting with residents on a portion of Pritchard to discuss the installation of traffic-calming measures on the street.
The move came after interim police Chief Phil Webster told City Council that a traffic study of the 100 to 200 block of Pritchard Street showed that almost 11,000 vehicles used the street over a seven-day period.
“It appears as though individuals are utilizing this portion of Pritchard Street as a cut-through from North Hughes Boulevard to West Ehringhaus Street,” Webster said.
Several councilors wanted to authorize the installation of speed humps at Monday’s meeting but were told that the city’s traffic calming ordinance requires that a meeting with affected residents be held first. The traffic study is the first part of the ordinance that needs to be completed to see if there is a problem.
Third Ward Councilor Kem Spence, council's mayor pro tem, said the high volume of traffic on the street is a serious safety issue and asked that the meeting with Pritchard Street residents be held as soon as possible.
Second Ward Councilor Javis Gibbs said he watched traffic on Pritchard Street with several residents in February before the traffic study was conducted. He, too, said the speed humps need to be installed.
“The volume was crazy,” Gibbs said.
He noted that the city already has several speed humps that are not currently being used and that those could be installed on Pritchard Street.
“This (study) gives us the data we need, so it gives us the authority to implement some kind of measures,” Gibbs said. “This is something that needs to be done. The concern has already been made by the constituents.”
The police department conducted the traffic study after several residents voiced their concerns about traffic safety issues on the street at a City Council meeting on Feb. 27.
The northern end of that section of Pritchard Street intersects with Main Street while the southern portion intersects with West Church Street.
Webster told City Council that the police department conducted the traffic study from 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, to 9 a.m. on Thursday March 16. The counter was placed at 213 Pritchard Street.
The study found that 10,649 of the 10,947 vehicles counted, or 97%, were regular vehicles while 1.3%, or 138, were large trucks. The rest were motorcycles.
“Our feeling is that delivery trucks are using that road to cut through,” Webster said.
The posted speed limit on Pritchard Street is 25 mph and Webster said vehicles' average speed during the study was 26 mph and the 85th percentile for speed was 31 mph.
“That means 9,305 of the cars that traversed Pritchard Street did not exceed 31 mph,” Webster said. “Although 6 mph over the speed limit is speeding it normally would not constitute a speeding violation for citation purposes.”
But Webster said the volume of traffic on Pritchard Street is the main safety issue and that installation of speed humps is warranted.
“It could dissuade traffic from using certain roadways,” Webster said.
West Church Street resident Bob Spack encouraged City Council to make Pritchard Street one way. He said he talked with neighbors on West Church and Pritchard and they agree that making Pritchard one way would improve safety and keep someone from getting hit by a vehicle. A public housing community is located off Pritchard Street. The city's Public Works Department facility and city garage are also located on Pritchard Street.
“I know there are speed humps under consideration and that will slow traffic down, obviously,” Spack said. “Eleven-thousand vehicles in one week is way too many for that street (Pritchard). It (humps) is not going to eliminate that, they are still going to come up that street. It’s not a matter of if something is going to happen it is a matter of when.”