Signs By the Road

Elizabeth City City Council will hold a public hearing next month on a plan that would prohibit commercial signs on Department of Transportation and city rights-of-way in the city. Of the signs shown at the intersection of Ehringhaus Street and Halstead Boulevard on Wednesday, only the yellow sign advertising the purchase of houses would likely be disallowed under the proposed text amendment.

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

City Community Development Director Kellen Long briefed City Council on the proposed plan Monday night. Council then agreed to hold a public hearing on the issue on Sept. 26.