City Council will hold a public hearing next month on a plan that would prohibit commercial signs on city and N.C. Department of Transportation rights-of-way in Elizabeth City.
City Community Development Director Kellen Long briefed City Council on the proposed plan Monday night. Council then agreed to hold a public hearing on the issue on Sept. 26.
The proposed text amendment would prohibit commercial signs, both temporary and permanent, on any DOT- or city-maintained right-of-way within the city’s municipal limits.
The proposed text amendment specifically prohibits real estate signs on DOT- and city-maintained rights-of-way at any time, including directional signage for a real estate listing.
Non-commercial signs are excluded from the ordinance, including candidate political signs.
Campaign signs, however, can only be displayed in rights-of-way beginning 30 days before early voting starts. They also must be removed within 10 days after the election.
“This is in no way restricting political signage,” Long said. “They can remain in the rights of way during the political season just like the general statue says.”
The definition of other non-commercial signs includes signs expressing political views, religious views, or signs for non-profit organizations related to their tax-exempt purposes. Signs cannot be attached to any traffic sign, utility poles or trees.
But the text amendment proposes that a candidate must obtain the permission of any property owner of a residence, business, and religious institution fronting the right-of-way where a campaign sign would be erected.
Long said Community Development worked several months on the changes while meeting with the city’s Planning Commission several times. She said she consulted with DOT and the UNC School of Government while drafting the text amendment.
“This does not concern signage on private property,” Long said. “This is a complex issue.”
Long showed City Council several photos of numerous signs at the corner of Halstead Boulevard and Ehringhaus Street.
“As you can see it creates a lot of clutter,” Long said. “It’s just not a very attractive appearance, especially at a major intersection or corridor. That is all you see. It would be nice to clean up some of our rights of way.”
Long also showed several signs that had been placed illegally on utility poles in the city and removed by city code enforcement officials. She told council that she usually calls the number on the sign to see if they want to come pick up their signs.
“I can’t tell you how many calls I have made, but not one single person has come and picked up a sign,” Long said.
Long said some of those calls show that what is being advertised on the sign is not what is revealed as the true intent of the sign when she calls the number.