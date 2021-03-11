City Council declared four city-owned properties as surplus Monday night after receiving offers to purchase the properties.
But City Manager Montre Freeman told councilors that the four bids “are quite low for the property value.” That prompted a discussion on setting a minimum bid for city-owned property that Elizabeth City deems to have no practical purpose.
Currently, Elizabeth City has no set minimum bid for properties listed on the city’s website that could be deemed surplus property by City Council.
The four properties declared as surplus each have an appraised value of between $35,500 and $64,000. The city, however, received bids ranging from $1,500 to $5,000 for the properties.
Only one of the properties — 102 Celeste Street — is not vacant. The city received a $5,000 bid for the property even though it's appraised for $35,500. An almost one-acre vacant lot at 511 Roanoke Avenue is appraised for $64,000 but the bid was for $3,000.
Council voted unanimously to declare the four properties as surplus but they are now subject to the upset-bid process. City Council, however, may at any time reject any and all offers.
Before the vote, Freeman suggested to council that the city possibly establish a surplus property policy with a “bid floor” that would be brought back to council at an upcoming work session.
“You as council have full autonomy to say 10-percent, five-percent of appraised value,” Freeman said. “Then, we have a standardized process we can follow and you (City Council) can go from there. You will still have the ability to make the acceptance or rejection or counter offer. Without a bid floor, we are kind of all over the place.”
Fourth Ward Councilor Johnnie Walton, council's mayor pro tem, suggested the city sell surplus property on a case-by-case basis. Elizabeth City came into ownership of most of the properties listed on the city’s website through foreclosures administered by the Pasquotank Tax Department.
“We want to be fair with everybody,” Walton said. “What we want is somebody to build on that property or we have to keep it up. So, let’s not make it as hard as we can.”
Councilor Kem Spence asked when the properties were last appraised, saying that he thought the 511 Roanoke Avenue property was appraised too high. Spence told council that the property may have been appraised at $64,000 before a dwelling on the property was demolished.
“I live off Roanoke Avenue and I don’t know a piece of property on Roanoke Avenue with a value of $64,000 for just the property,” Spence said. “That doesn’t seem close to being right. You can go on Riverside (Avenue) on the water and see a $64,000 property. I don’t see that as accurate and I think we need to revisit that.”