Elizabeth City will need to spend a minimum of $1.4 million to bring the city into compliance with the American’s with Disabilities Act, city councilors were advised this week.
The good news, at least for the city, is that it will have anywhere from nine to 19 years to make the necessary changes to comply with the ADA.
Shom Tiwari, a Lead for North Carolina Fellow assigned to the city’s Public Utilities Department, told City Council Monday night that governments must give people with disabilities equal access to all public services and facilities and that the city is lacking in that requirement.
Tiwari said the city was informed in 2019 by the N.C. Department of Transportation of ADA deficiencies in the city.
“Specifically, they listed several steps that we need to take to become compliant so all folks in our area with or without disabilities have equal access to our city,” Tiwari said. “I want to point out that this is not unique to Elizabeth City. Countless municipalities across the state received similar reports from DOT and have started their own process on how to become more ADA compliant.”
The list of ADA issues in Elizabeth City is lengthy. The state noted 180 accessibility deficiencies in the city, although many are minor.
One of the major issues with complying with the ADA is that around 62 percent of the city’s 39 miles of sidewalks do not meet the law’s standards.
Tiwari and other city staffers walked all 39 miles of sidewalks in the city. Some of the common problems they identified are insufficient sidewalk length and tree roots breaking through the concrete.
Tiwari showed City Council a photo of a fire hydrant in the middle of a sidewalk at an intersection along Locust Street.
“If a person with a wheelchair were to come down this sidewalk they would have to go off the sidewalk and into the road to get to their destination which would pose a danger,” Tiwari said.
Most of the 795 curb ramps — 88 percent — also do not meet ADA standards. The most common problems are steep ramps that could endanger wheelchair users and no detectable warnings for visually impaired people.
Other problems include some city parking lots lack accessible spaces and aisles and restrooms lack required features and spacing. The city owns 60 different buildings, parks, recreation centers and cemeteries.
Tiwari also noted that the city’s broadcast of City Council meetings on its website and on cable TV lacks closed captioning as required by the ADA.
Tiwari said that fixing the curb ramps will cost $1.3 million but the city has until 2040 to complete the work. Repairing the city’s sidewalks is currently estimated to cost $140,000 with a deadline of 2030.
Cost estimates on the fixes to public buildings and facilities have yet to be determined as some of the work will have to be contacted out, Tiwari said.
“Even though we received this noncompliance report from DOT they are just making sure we are making our best effort to acknowledge where we need to improve upon and dedicate resources to become compliant,” Tiwari said. “They don’t have any strict timeline for when we need to do it.”
City Manager Montre Freeman told council that the ADA fixes will be part of the city’s upcoming strategic plan.